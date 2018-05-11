Reliance Jio on Thursday unveiled Jio Postpaid, its first real step towards the smaller segment of India's telecom market. The first plan under the new offering is the Rs. 199 plan that comes with 25GB of high-speed 4G data per month. As is the standard with all Jio plans, this one too comes with free voice calls, unlimited SMS messages, and premium subscriptions to Jio Apps as well. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company says ISD calls will be available to all subscribers of the Jio 199 postpaid plan, without the need of activation or any security deposit. Additionally, the company is touting easy "one-click" activation of international roaming for all takers of this plan, when needed.

"Jio Postpaid brings a differentiated connected living experience to postpaid users and will once again challenge the industry status quo by offering the lowest tariffs in India and abroad to the postpaid users, who end up paying disproportionately higher as compared to the prepaid segment," the telco said in a statement announcing the new Jio 199 plan.

Jio says the new plan will be available for subscription starting Tuesday, May 15.

Jio's ISD and international roaming plans

International calling (ISD) starts at Rs. 0.50 per minute to USA and Canada, and go up to Rs. 2 per minute to Bangladesh, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, and United Kingdom; Rs. 3 per minute to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey; Rs. 4 per minute to Australia, Bahrain, Pakistan, and Thailand; Rs. 5 per minute to Germany, Ireland, Japan, Kuwait, Russia, and Vietnam, and finally, Rs. 6 per minute to Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, UAE, and Uzbekistan.

International roaming is offered to Jio consumers in two slabs depending on the country the subscriber is visiting. One tariff offers voice calls at Rs. 2 per minute, mobile data at Rs. 2 per MB, and SMS messages at Rs. 2 per message. The other tariff offers voice calls at Rs. 10 per minute, mobile data at Rs. 10 per MB, and SMS messages at Rs. 10 per message.

The same international calling and roaming tariffs are available for Jio's prepaid customers as well.

Jio's international roaming rates (without any pack)

Jio also shared the details of international roaming packs. For Rs. 575, Jio users will get unlimited local calls in international destinations as well as to India, unlimited text messages, and 250MB high-speed data (speed drops to 64kbps after high-speed quota is exhausted) with validity of 1 day. Similarly, the same benefits can be availed for 7 days at Rs. 2,875 and . At Rs. 5,751, however, the data allocation is increased to 5GB and validity is 30 days.

Jio International Roaming Pack High-Speed Data Validity Rs. 575 250MB 1 day Rs. 2,198 250MB/ day 7 days Rs. 5,751 5GB 30 days

These international roaming packs are offered when Jio customers are roaming in United Arab Emirates, United States, Thailand, Singapore, United Kingdom, Germany, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, New Zealand, Philippines, Hungary, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland.