Technology News
loading

Jio Platforms Stake Acquisition by Facebook’s Jaadhu Holdings Gets CCI Approval

Neither Reliance Industries nor Facebook revealed the involvement of Jaadhu Holdings at the time of announcing the deal in April.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 June 2020 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Platforms Stake Acquisition by Facebook’s Jaadhu Holdings Gets CCI Approval

Reliance Industries made its Jio Platforms’ deal with Facebook public in April

Highlights
  • Jio Platforms will get Rs. 43,574 crores from Facebook’s Jaadhu
  • The deal came under an antitrust review last week
  • Jio Platforms raised 1,15,693.95 crores in less than two months

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms by Facebook's Jaadhu Holdings LLC. The approval comes months after the deal got public in April. It recently came under an antitrust review by the regulator. As per the terms of the deal announced by Reliance Industries, the parent company of Jio Platforms, Facebook would invest Rs. 43,574 crores in Jio. Both companies also partnered for Reliance's e-commerce marketplace JioMart that is aimed to take on Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in the country.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the CCI revealed the approval of the Jio Platforms acquisition by Facebook's Jaadhu Holdings. The deal came under the antitrust review last week — nearly two months after it became public on April 22.

The CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta told Bloomberg in an interview that the regulator looks to prevent misuse of data in all the deals it assesses. He, however, didn't provide any timeline for the decision.

Neither Reliance Industries nor Facebook revealed involvement of Jaadhu Holdings at the time of publicly announcing the acquisition in April. However, a notice order at the CCI divulged that it is a newly incorporated company, wholly owned by Facebook, formed in March this year “under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States”. The subsidiary was touted to not engage “in any business in India or anywhere in the world” prior to the Jio deal. The notice also emphasised that the proposed transaction between Jio and Facebook “does not alter the competitive landscape in any potential relevant market”.

In less than two months, Jio has raised Rs. 1,15,693.95 crores by selling its total 24.70 percent stake to global companies including Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, and L Catterton. This also comprises the acquisition made by Facebook's Jaadhu and the recent 2.3 percent stake being acquired by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) at Rs. 11,367 crores just last week.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Platforms, Jaadhu Holdings, Facebook, Jio, Reliance Industries, RIL, Reliance
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 9 May Launch in India as a New Poco Phone

Related Stories

Jio Platforms Stake Acquisition by Facebook’s Jaadhu Holdings Gets CCI Approval
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  2. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India
  4. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon
  5. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  6. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  8. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  10. Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Platforms Stake Acquisition by Facebook’s Jaadhu Holdings Gets CCI Approval
  2. Redmi 9 May Launch in India as a New Poco Phone
  3. Poco X2 Price in India Hiked for the 8GB RAM Model
  4. Realme C3i With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Olympus Is Selling Its Camera Business to Japan Industrial Partners
  6. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Surfaces on Google Play Console and Certification Sites, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Huawei Opens Shanghai Flagship Store as US Pressure Grows
  8. French Coronavirus Tracing App Flops With Only 14 Alerts
  9. Spain to Trial Coronavirus Tracing App on Canary Island
  10. Amazon’s Carbon Footprint Grew 15 Percent Last Year Despite Green Pledges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com