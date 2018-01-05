Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Plans With 1GB Data Per Day to Get Price Cuts on Tuesday, New 1.5GB Data Per Day Plans to Be Launched

 
05 January 2018
Highlights

  • Jio Rs. 499 and Rs. 459 plans will now cost Rs. 449 and Rs. 399
  • Plans priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 399 will be at Rs. 149 and Rs. 349
  • New plans with 1.5GB data per day will be launched as well

Jio will cut the prices of its plans with 1GB data per day by up to Rs. 60 as part of a new Happy New Year 2018 offer, a source close to the matter has informed Gadgets 360. This will bring down the base price of Jio plans with 1GB data per day to Rs. 149, down from the current Rs. 149. Interestingly, this move will nullify the tariff revision implemented by the operator in October. Apart from this price cut, Jio will also launch a host of plans with 1.5GB data per day as part of the exercise. These changes will come into effect on Tuesday, January 9 and the first of many such announcements to come.

Starting Tuesday, the Rs. 199, Rs. 399, Rs. 459 and Rs. 499 Jio plans will cost Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399 and Rs. 449, respectively. Details of the plans, such as the data allocation, calling, and SMS benefits as well as access to free apps, will remain the same as before.

Current price New price Validity Total data (1GB/day)
Rs. 199 Rs. 149 28 days 28GB
Rs. 399 Rs. 349 70 days 70GB
Rs. 459 Rs. 399 84 days 84GB
Rs. 499 Rs. 449 91 days 91GB

 

The new 1.5GB data per day plans the operator is bringing in are priced at Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448, and Rs. 498. These are the price points of the 1GB data per day plan, meaning consumers are essentially getting 50 percent more data at roughly the same price.

Price Validity Total data (1GB/day)
Rs. 198 28 days 42GB
Rs. 398 70 days 105GB
Rs. 448 84 days 126GB
Rs. 498 91 days 136GB

 

It is not yet clear when the price cuts will end, but more clarity can be expected on Tuesday. The move will come into effect just days before the ongoing Jio promotion with cashback and vouchers of up to Rs. 3,300 ends. The operator has 160 million users across the country, and has been dictating market terms since its launch. In the past few weeks, operators have started offering more data without raising prices on certain popular recharge packs, so this move can be seen as a means to keep Jio users from moving to other networks.

Got an SMS Saying Your Mobile Services Will Stop on January 7? It’s Spam
