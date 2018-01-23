To take on Reliance Jio's continuing onslaught of data rates in the Indian telecom sector, Airtel has upgraded its Rs. 199, Rs. 448, and Rs. 509 prepaid packs. All three packs now offer 1.4GB data per day, which is a significant 40 percent bump over the previous 1GB per day benefits. Apart from the increase in daily data limit, the rest of the benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day remain same. The Rs. 199 pack has a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 448 has a validity of 82 days, and the Rs. 509 pack has a validity of 90 days.

As we mentioned, the three prepaid packs from Airtel now offer daily data access limits of up to 1.4GB. The Rs. 199 pack takes on Jio's Rs. 198 pack that offers 1.5GB high speed data per day alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 28 days.

The Jio Rs. 448 pack also offers 1.5GB high speed data per day and all other benefits with a validity of 84 days. And, finally, the Jio Rs. 498 prepaid pack offers 1.5GB high speed data per day with a validity of 91 days. All the Jio apps are also eligible for complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Apart from that, the Airtel Rs. 349 pack now offers 2.5GB data per day, up from the recently revised 2GB data per day. Validity and other benefits remain same.

Notably, the revised Airtel packs are currently visible only on the website and not on the My Airtel app. We can expect them to show up in the coming days. Airtel is also yet to make an official confirmation regarding these packs.

This move comes just a after Airtel updated its Rs. 149 pack to offer unlimited roaming calls, and also revised its Rs. 399 pack to offer 1GB data per day with a validity of 84 days. These new rates are available for select users.