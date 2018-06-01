Jio Recharges Now With Extra Rs. 50 Cashback: How to Avail the Offer

Jio has launched a new cashback offer for customers using the PhonePe service. The Jio prepaid subscribers will get 20 percent cashback (maximum up to Rs. 50) on purchasing a recharge pack from the MyJio app or Jio.com website and paying for the transaction with PhonePe. Called the ‘Holiday Hungama’ offer, this cashback offer will run from June 1 to June 15. On its website, Jio mentions cashback on the Rs. 399 recharge will be exclusively available via MyJio app, but we could find the cashback offer mentioned against the PhonePe payment option on the website too. To recall, the Rs. 399 Jio recharge provides users with 1.5GB data per day for 84 days, along with freebies such as unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and access to the company’s apps.

Under the cashback Holiday Hungama offer, Jio provides Rs. 50 cashback to customers on buying a prepaid pack. However, it should be noted that users will get the cashback only on their first PhonePe transaction - if a user has already paid for a recharge using PhonePe, they will not get the cashback. Users will have to select PhonePe as the payment option while making the transaction in order to receive the cashback.

Notably, payments made using the PhonePe wallet balance will not be eligible for the cashback. Even in payments made by clubbing both the wallet balance and UPI/ debit/ credit card, the 20 percent cashback will be calculated after subtracting the PhonePe wallet balance portion. Users will get the cashback in the form of PhonePe vouchers within 24 hours of purchasing the recharge pack.

This cashback can be clubbed with the Rs. 50 discount vouchers Jio has provided to customers in the past, so, for example, a user will be able to get the Rs. 399 Jio recharge at an effective price of Rs. 299.

This will be the second cashback offer Jio announces in a span of two days, after the Rs. 2,750 cashback offer it announced earlier today for Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Pro smartphones. It also comes weeks after the operator launched a Rs. 199 postpaid plan with 25GB data, its most affordable postpaid plan yet. Users recently also got 2GB per day free data ahead of the IPL 2018 final.