Jio Phone Users Get Rs. 297, Rs. 594 Long Validity Recharge Options With as Much as 84GB Data

, 24 January 2019
Jio Phone Users Get Rs. 297, Rs. 594 Long Validity Recharge Options With as Much as 84GB Data

Reliance Jio has brought Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 recharge options under the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer

Highlights

  • Rs. 297 Jio recharge offers 42GB data for 84 days
  • Rs. 594 recharge brings 84GB data for 168 days
  • Both new recharge options are exclusive to Jio Phone users

Reliance Jio on Thursday launched Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 recharge options for Jio Phone users. The new long validity prepaid packs are designed to offer unlimited data for as many as 168 days. The telco also offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and SMS benefits. The development comes as an expansion of the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer that was launched last year. The Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 recharge options also sit in line with the existing Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153 recharges that all are designed with 28 days of validity.

Under the Rs. 297 recharge, Jio Phone users are provided with 0.5GB of data per day for 84 days. This brings a total of 42GB data throughout the 84-day validity. There will also be complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Further, Jio is offering 300 SMS messages.

Jio Phone users picking up the Rs. 594 recharge, on the other hand, will get 0.5GB data per day for 168 days. This shows that the operator will offer as much as 84GB data for the entire validity period.

Similar to the Rs. 297 recharge, the Rs. 549 Jio recharge also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and includes 300 SMS messages. Both new Jio Phone recharge options also come with unlimited voice calling benefits. Moreover, post the given data quota, users will get data access at 64Kbps speed.

The latest long validity Jio recharge options sit alongside the existing Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153 Jio Phone recharge options that all come with 28 days validity. Notably, the recharge options are exclusive to Jio Phone users and aren't available to regular Jio subscribers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Phone, Rs 297 Jio recharge, Rs 594 Jio recharge, Jio
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Jio Phone Users Get Rs. 297, Rs. 594 Long Validity Recharge Options With as Much as 84GB Data
