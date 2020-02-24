Reliance Jio has introduced two new shorter validity prepaid recharge plans for Jio Phone users. The new prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 49 and Rs. 69, and they come with a validity of 14 days. These new prepaid plans offer voice calling, SMS, and data benefits. It is important to note that these packs are only meant for Jio Phone users, and the Jio SIM needs to be used with Jio Phone for these shorter validity plans to work.

Talking about the new Rs. 69 Jio Phone plan, it offers 0.5GB per day high speed data. After the ceiling limit is reached, the data speed is reduced to 64Kbps. The fresh plan offers Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls, and 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, 25 SMS messages, and complimentary access to all Jio apps. The validity of the Rs. 69 plan is just 14 days.

The Jio Phone Rs. 49 plan, on the other hand, offers just 2GB of total data, Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, 25 SMS messages, and access to all Jio subscription services for a validity of 14 days. These plans were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

A shorter validity plan of the same Rs. 49 denomination was announced two years ago, but was later discontinued. The plan has now made a comeback with half the validity, but more data benefits. This plan should work for both Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 users. It can be recharged via the company website, through the MyJio app on your Jio Phone, or via popular third-party recharge portals.

