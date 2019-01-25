Reliance Jio has announced two new recharge plans for Jio Phone users, both offering long-term validity alongwith benefits available on the telco's other plans as well. The new Rs. 594 and Rs. 297 recharge plans offer validity of 168 and 84 days respectively, corresponding to 6 and 3 monthly recharge cycles (28 days). Both new Jio recharge prepaid plans for its feature phone users offer 0.5GB high-speed data per day, with a total of 84GB and 42GB data respectively. They also come with 300 text messages (SMS) every 28 days, with a total of 1800 and 900 text messages in total respectively. Like other Jio plans, you get free, unlimited voice calls as well.

Under the Rs. 297 recharge, Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 users are provided with 0.5GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days. This brings a total of 42GB data throughout the 84-day validity. There will also be complimentary subscriptions to the telco's own content apps. Further, the telco is offering 300 SMS messages per 28 days, so a total of 900 text messages.

Jio Phone users picking up the Rs. 594 recharge, on the other hand, will get 0.5GB high-speed data per day for 168 days. This shows that the operator will offer as much as 84GB data for the entire validity period.

Similar to the Rs. 297 recharge, the Rs. 549 recharge also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and includes 300 SMS messages per recharge plans, with a total of 1800 text messages. Both new Jio Phone recharge options also come with unlimited voice calling benefits. Post the given data quota, users will get data access at 64Kbps speed.

The latest long validity recharge options sit alongside the existing Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153 Jio Phone recharge options that all come with 28 days validity. Strangely, the telco is positioning these as an extension to the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer.

Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama exchange offer was announced in July last year at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) to make it easier for buyers to upgrade to the Jio Phone. As part of the offer, users can upgrade to its feature phone by exchanging their existing feature phones.

The Monsoon Hungama offer brings down the effective price of Jio Phone from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 501. At the July event, the company also announced the launch of Jio GigaFiber broadband service in 1,100 cities and the Jio Phone 2 4G feature phone with QWERTY keyboard.

Recently, Reliance Jio started offering information about Kumbh Mela on the Jio Phone. As a part of the new initiative, the feature phone users will be able to get information of the whole event, travel information of special trains and buses, and route maps, among others.