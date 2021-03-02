Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22

Reliance Jio has introduced five new data plans for Jio Phone customers in India. These plans start from as low as Rs. 22 and go up to Rs. 152. The validity of all these plans is at 28 days. Some plans offer daily high speed data cap, whereas some offer total data benefit. These plans are priced at Rs. 22, Rs. 52, Rs. 72, Rs. 102, and Rs. 152. These data plans have exclusively been tailored for Jio Phone users only.

The new Jio Phone data plans are now live on the company site and app. These plans, as mentioned, offer only data benefit. For instance, the Rs. 22 data plan from Jio offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a validity of 28 days. After the FUP is reached, the speed is throttled to 64Kbps for the subscriber. The data plan also bundles free subscription to Jio's suite of apps like JioNews, Jio Security, JioCinema, and JioTV. This, and all the other new plans just offer data benefit. To get voice benefits, users will have to recharge an additional pack.

These new plans were first spotted by Telecom Talk. The new Jio Rs. 52 pack offers 6GB of 4G high speed data for a validity of 28 days. The speed is reduced to 64Kbps after the data ceiling limit is reached. The same benefit of Jio apps subscription is applied here as well.

The Rs. 72 Jio Phone data pack offers daily high-speed data of 0.5GB for a validity of 28 days. This means the pack offers a total of 14GB of high-speed data through the validity period. After the daily FUP is reached, the speed is reduced to 64Kbps. The same four Jio apps subscription is bundled for free.

Jio offers Rs. 102 and Rs. 152 data packs with 1GB daily high-speed data and 2GB daily high speed data, respectively. The Rs. 102 pack offers a total of 28GB of 4G data, whereas with the Rs. 152 pack, Jio Phone users get 56GB of total 4G data. The validity of both the packs is 28 days and the speed reduces to 64Kbps after the daily FUP is reached. These data plans also bundle free subscription to Jio's suite of apps like JioNews, Jio Security, JioCinema, and JioTV.

