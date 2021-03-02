Technology News
loading

Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22

Jio offers Rs. 102 and Rs. 152 data packs with 1GB daily high-speed data and 2GB daily high-speed data, respectively.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 March 2021 12:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22

Jio Phone Rs. 72 data pack offers daily high-speed data of 0.5GB for a validity of 28 days

Highlights
  • Jio Phone Rs. 52 pack offers 6GB of 4G data for a validity of 28 days
  • Speed is reduced to 64Kbps after the data ceiling limit is reached
  • All five Jio Phone data packs have a validity of 28 days

Reliance Jio has introduced five new data plans for Jio Phone customers in India. These plans start from as low as Rs. 22 and go up to Rs. 152. The validity of all these plans is at 28 days. Some plans offer daily high speed data cap, whereas some offer total data benefit. These plans are priced at Rs. 22, Rs. 52, Rs. 72, Rs. 102, and Rs. 152. These data plans have exclusively been tailored for Jio Phone users only.

The new Jio Phone data plans are now live on the company site and app. These plans, as mentioned, offer only data benefit. For instance, the Rs. 22 data plan from Jio offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a validity of 28 days. After the FUP is reached, the speed is throttled to 64Kbps for the subscriber. The data plan also bundles free subscription to Jio's suite of apps like JioNews, Jio Security, JioCinema, and JioTV. This, and all the other new plans just offer data benefit. To get voice benefits, users will have to recharge an additional pack.

These new plans were first spotted by Telecom Talk. The new Jio Rs. 52 pack offers 6GB of 4G high speed data for a validity of 28 days. The speed is reduced to 64Kbps after the data ceiling limit is reached. The same benefit of Jio apps subscription is applied here as well.

The Rs. 72 Jio Phone data pack offers daily high-speed data of 0.5GB for a validity of 28 days. This means the pack offers a total of 14GB of high-speed data through the validity period. After the daily FUP is reached, the speed is reduced to 64Kbps. The same four Jio apps subscription is bundled for free.

Jio offers Rs. 102 and Rs. 152 data packs with 1GB daily high-speed data and 2GB daily high speed data, respectively. The Rs. 102 pack offers a total of 28GB of 4G data, whereas with the Rs. 152 pack, Jio Phone users get 56GB of total 4G data. The validity of both the packs is 28 days and the speed reduces to 64Kbps after the daily FUP is reached. These data plans also bundle free subscription to Jio's suite of apps like JioNews, Jio Security, JioCinema, and JioTV.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Phone, Jio Phone Data Plans
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Disney+ Series Casts Indira Varma: Report
Make Customer Interactions More Efficient in a Work-From-Home Environment

Related Stories

Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  2. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  4. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
  5. iPhone 14 Pro With Hole-Punch Design, iPhone SE 5G May Come in 2022: Kuo
  6. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Lens
  7. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. OnePlus 9 Series Announcement Teased for March 8
  9. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  10. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F3 Could Be Launched as Global Variant of Redmi K40, India Debut on Cards as Well
  2. Google Pixel Phones Get March 2021 Update With Latest Android Security Patch, New Features, Fixes
  3. PUBG and Other Mobile Games ‘Violent, Explicit, Addictive’: Prakash Javadekar
  4. Google Asked to Provide Detailed Search Data in US Antitrust Case
  5. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  6. Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Disney+ Series Casts Indira Varma: Report
  7. Google Workspace Being Refreshed to Better Assist Frontline and Remote Workers
  8. iPhone 14 Pro With Hole-Punch Design, iPhone SE 5G in the Works for 2022; USB-C iPhone Not Coming Soon: Kuo
  9. Boat TRebel Headphones and Earphones Range for Women Launched
  10. Apple Reopens All 270 Stores in US for First Time Since Pandemic Began
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com