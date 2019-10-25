Technology News
Jio Phone Users Get 'All-in-One' Prepaid Plans With 500 Non-Jio Minutes, Up to 56GB Data

Jio Phone users have received Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, and Rs. 185 'All-in-One' prepaid plans.

Updated: 25 October 2019 13:49 IST
Jio Phone users get unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits through new prepaid plans

  • Jio Phone users have Rs. 75 prepaid plan with 3GB data
  • There is also Rs. 185 plan with 56GB data
  • Jio offers up to 100 daily SMS messages benefits through new plans

Jio Phone users have received 'All-in-One' plans just days after Reliance Jio brought its All-in-One plans for regular prepaid subscribers. The telco is claiming to offer 25 times more value than the competition through its new prepaid plans for Jio Phone users. The plans also include 500 non-Jio voice calling minutes to compensate users for the recently implemented Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) update under which Jio has started charging customers with six paise per minute for all voice calls made to non-Jio numbers. The company also recently brought specific IUC top-up vouchers to overcome the initial outrage against the additional voice calling charges.

As per the fresh update, Reliance Jio has brought four new All-in-One plans for its Jio Phone customers. The plans start at Rs. 75 and offer as much as 56GB of data benefits for 28 days. There are also unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls in addition to 500 minutes of non-Jio calling.

The list of new offerings begins with the Rs. 75 Jio prepaid plan that brings 3GB of data benefits (0.1GB per day), unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 500 minutes of non-Jio calling for 28 days. The plan also includes 50 SMS messages.

If you want additional data access on your Jio Phone, there is the Rs. 125 Jio prepaid plan that provides a total of 14GB data (0.5GB data per day), unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, 500 minutes of non-Jio calling, and 300 SMS messages for 28 days.

There is also the Rs. 155 Jio prepaid plan for the Jio Phone users with 28GB data benefits (1GB data per day), unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls as well as 500 minutes of non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

For extensive usage, the operator has the Rs. 185 Jio prepaid plan that brings a total of 56GB data (2GB data per day), unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 500 minutes of non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Plan Price (in Rs. ) Benefits Validity (in days)
75 3GB data, Unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 500 non-Jio minutes, 50 SMS messages 28
125 14GB data, Unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 500 non-Jio minutes, 300 SMS messages 28
155 28GB data, Unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 500 non-Jio minutes, 100 SMS messages per day 28
185 56GB data, Unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 500 non-Jio minutes, 100 SMS messages per day 28

 

All the new Jio Phone prepaid plans include a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Moreover, the plans are also listed on the Jio.com site and MyJio app.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio brought its All-in-One plans for the regular prepaid subscribers. Those plans were valued between Rs. 222 and Rs. 555 and offer 2GB data benefits alongside up to 3,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes.

Reliance Jio also recently launched its four IUC top-up vouchers to please customers who have been charged at the rate of six paise per minute for making voice calls to non-Jio mobile numbers. The IUC top-up vouchers are available between Rs. 10 and Rs. 100 with up to 1,362 non-Jio minutes and 10GB data entitlement.

