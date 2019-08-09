Technology News
loading

Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday

Jio GigaFiber is currently available as a preview to select consumers.

By | Updated: 9 August 2019 19:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday

Photo Credit: Jio.com

Jio GigaFiber was originally unveiled at Reliance’s 41st AGM in 2018

Highlights
  • Jio GigaFiber plans are expected to start around Rs. 500
  • Jio Phone 3 is likely to improve on Jio Phone 2
  • RIL’s 2019 AGM will begin at 11am on August 12

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is hosting its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday and the company is expected to announce the details of the commercial Jio GigaFiber rollout. The company may also unveil the next iteration of its Jio Phone, which is rumoured to be called Jio Phone 3. No credible details about the Jio Phone 3 are available at this point, however given the past two AGMs, where Reliance showcased the first two Jio Phone models, there is a chance we will see a new Jio Phone model next week.

Reliance Jio officially announced Jio GigaFiber at last year's AGM, however the company is yet to start the expanded rollout of the broadband service. Jio has been slowly ramping up GigaFiber expansion in some cities, however there is still no official way to get the service apart from waiting for a company executive to show up at your doorstep.

The company is now expected to detail the wider expansion plans at the AGM next week. It will also be revealing the GigaFiber plans as the existing preview customers are essentially using the service for free and no plans are known at this point. The preview consumers are charged a refundable security deposit or either Rs. 4,500 or Rs. 2,500.

As per reports, Jio may bring a combo plan at Rs. 600 a month with broadband, landline, and IPTV service. A Jio Triple Play plan was also leaked, and it included unlimited voice and data, Jio Home IPTV service, and access to Jio apps. In a recent analyst note, BankAm-Merrill Lynch reportedly predicted that Reliance Jio could bring three subscription plans for the GigaFiber broadband service. The base and the most affordable plan will just offer broadband connectivity at 100Mbps, whereas the second plan will include IPTV access as well. The third and the top-end plan will include broadband access, IPTV service, and Smart Home services. The prices of these plans could start at Rs. 500 and go over Rs. 1,000.

Jio Phone 2, which was launched last year, includes features like a 2.4-inch display, 2-megapixel rear camera, a VGA front shooter, and 2,000mAh battery. The feature phone ran on Kai OS. The same OS is expected to be present on the Jio Phone 3. The features are likely to be upgraded and we can also see the popular apps like WhatsApp and YouTube to be preloaded on the phone. Although Jio Phone was a hit for the telecom operator, reports indicate Jio Phone 2 didn't get a great response.

RIL's AGM will begin at 11:00am IST on August 12 and sometime over the next couple of hours, the company is likely to announce Jio GigaFiber and Jio Phone 3 details.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio had started the wider rollout of its landline service among the Jio GigaFiber preview users. The service is known as JioFixedVoice and will allow the users to make calls over their GigaFiber connection.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio, RIL, Reliance
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Jio GigaFiber Preview Subscribers Getting Access to Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service in Wider Rollout
Honor Smartphones
Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. BSNL Extends Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Validity to 455 Days for Limited Period
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  4. Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS to Rival Google’s Android
  5. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  6. Reliance Jio Starts Wider Rollout of Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  8. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
  9. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  10. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
  2. Jio GigaFiber Preview Subscribers Getting Access to Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service in Wider Rollout
  3. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium 3-Month Free Trial Being Offered to Students
  4. Helix Gusto, Helix Gusto HRM Fitness Bands With Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Oppo Plans to Double Smartphone Manufacturing in India by 2020
  6. Amazon Adds Alexa Announcements Feature to Fire TV Devices, Native YouTube Rollout Now Complete
  7. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Launch Expected at HMD Global's First IFA Event on September 5
  8. Facebook Loses Facial Recognition Appeal, Must Face Privacy Class Action
  9. Apple Music for Artists Platform Now Available for All
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro Live Images Surface, Show Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.