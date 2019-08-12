Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Launch Plans Expected to Be Revealed Today at Reliance AGM: How to Watch Live Stream

Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Launch Plans Expected to Be Revealed Today at Reliance AGM: How to Watch Live Stream

Jio GigaFiber details are scarce still, but its launch is on the list of expected announcements, including Jio GigaFiber commercial launch plans.

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 06:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Launch Plans Expected to Be Revealed Today at Reliance AGM: How to Watch Live Stream

Photo Credit: YouTube/ The Flame of ThTruth

Reliance Jio should have some significant announcements at today's RIL AGM.

Jio Phone 3 and the commercial launch plans of the Jio GigaFiber are expected to be revealed at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today. While the Jio GigaFiber service was announced at last year's AGM, it has been in testing for a while now in the country. The Reliance AGM today should see a concrete commercial launch timeline being announced. As we mentioned, Reliance Jio is also expected to announce the next iteration of its smart feature phone - the Jio Phone 3. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani set to address shareholders, and you can read on for more details on how to watch the 42nd AGM of RIL live.

How to watch 42nd AGM of RIL live

The 42nd Reliance Industries AGM starts at 11am IST. It will be live streamed on YouTube via the The Flame of Truth and Jio channels. It will also be broadcast on the Facebook via the RIL and Jio pages. Finally, readers can also catch the AGM live on Twitter, via the Flame of Truth and Jio handles. Gadgets 360 will also bring you the latest updates on all the announcements made at the RIL AGM as they happen.

Jio GigaFiber commercial launch

As we mentioned, Reliance Jio first officially announced its Jio GigaFiber Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband Internet and smart home solutions service at last year's AGM - though, it has been in testing since at least 2016. At last year's AGM, the company said it would roll out the GigaFiber service to 1,100 cities across the country, with homes, merchants, SMEs, and large enterprises all targeted.

Jio at the time also opened registrations for interest in Jio GigaFiber, and the telco said it would priorities the location-wise rollout of the service based on how much interest it receives. In recent testing, GigaFiber users aren't being charged for consumption, though a refundable security deposit is being charged - varying from Rs. 4,500 to Rs. 2.500 based on the network terminal offered alongside.

We can expect Jio to unveil its GigaFiber plans at the AGM announcement. Recent reports tipped a Rs. 600 'Triple Play' combo plan, which bundles unlimited voice and data, the Jio Home IPTV service, access to premium Jio apps, as well as the broadband connection.

Jio Phone 3 launch expectations

Unfortunately at this stage not much is known about the next feature from Reliance Jio, though the Jio Phone 3 is definitely high amongst the expectations from the AGM. Reliance Jio launched the first Jio Phone at its 2017 AGM, and followed it up with the Jio Phone 2 at last year's AGM. Thus, if the company follows its traditions, we should see the Jio Phone 3 being announced.

We can expect the Jio Phone 3 to be a slightly more powerful offering, while services like Facebook, WhatApp, and YouTube, can be expected to be enabled out-of-the-box. The Jio Phone 2 was priced at Rs. 2,999, though the company had unveiled an exchange offer that got you the feature for Rs. 501. A similar exchange offer can be expected to be announced by the telco.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio GigaFiber, GigaFiber, Reliance Industries LImited, Reliance Industries, RIL, Jio Phone, Jio Phone 3
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Ends Tonight: Best Discounts and Offers Available Right Now
Honor Smartphones
Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Launch Plans Expected to Be Revealed Today at Reliance AGM: How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  2. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Best Deals on the Last Day
  4. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  5. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  6. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  7. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Getting Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update in India
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Getting New Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, More
  9. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  10. Nokia 7.2 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Rumoured IFA 2019 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Launch Plans Expected to Be Revealed Today at Reliance AGM: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Nokia 7.2 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Rumoured IFA 2019 Launch
  3. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  4. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55-Inch 4K UHD Display Launched
  5. Telegram Update Adds Ability to Send Silent Messages, Animated Emojis, More
  6. Samsung Galaxy M10s May Have Just Surfaced on Geekbench With Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB RAM
  7. YouTube Stars Keep Making Money Even After Breaking the Rules
  8. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Start Receiving Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update in India, Users Report
  9. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, August Security Patch, and More
  10. Asteroid 2006 QQ23: Space Rock Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.