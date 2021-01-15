Technology News
loading

Jio Phone Users Will No Longer Get Rs. 153 Prepaid Recharge Plan

With the latest update, Jio Phone users have the Rs. 185, Rs. 155, Rs. 125, and the Rs. 75 as the four recharge plans to choose from.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 January 2021 16:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone Users Will No Longer Get Rs. 153 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio Phone users have the Rs. 155 prepaid recharge plan as the closest alternative to Rs. 153 plan

Highlights
  • Jio site is showing the updated Jio Phone recharge portfolio
  • Rs. 153 Jio Phone recharge plan was received an update in February 2018
  • Jio recently leveraged TRAI’s update to ditch off-net voice call charges

Jio Phone users no longer have the Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan that used to provide 1.5GB high-speed data benefit on a daily basis for 28 days. The Rs. 153 plan was introduced back in July 2017 and received an update in February 2018 — alongside the arrival of the Rs. 49 prepaid plan. It also provided unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day to Jio Phone users. The new change comes just days after Jio ditched charges on off-net domestic voice calls that it imposed as a result of the Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) last year.

The Jio site is reflecting the removal of the Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan. With the latest update, Jio Phone users have the Rs. 185, Rs. 155, Rs. 125, and the Rs. 75 as the four recharge plans to choose from.

Jio is offering the Rs. 155 prepaid recharge plan as the closest option to the Rs. 153 plan. However, the former brings 1GB high-speed data per day, that is unlike the latter that included 1.5GB daily data allocation.

Details available on Web archives suggest that the Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan existed at least until December 31. Some news outlets reported that alongside the Rs. 153 plan, Jio has removed the Rs. 99, Rs. 297, and Rs. 594 prepaid recharge plans. However, that isn't apparently the case as those plans aren't visible on Web archives at least until November 2019.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Jio for clarity on the removal and will update this report when the company responds.

At the beginning of this month, Jio started offering free voice calls to other networks again — after ditching its earlier off-net call charges at 6 paise per minute. That move came as a result of the Bill and Keep regime that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented since January 1.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jio Phone

Jio Phone

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Low upfront cost
  • 4G and VoLTE support
  • Jio Apps with free subscription
  • Excellent battery life
  • OTA update capability
  • Bad
  • Low quality screen
  • Plenty of fine print
Read detailed Jio Phone review
Display 2.40-inch
Processor Spreadtrum SC9820A (SPRD 9820A/QC8905)
Front Camera 0.3-megapixel
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 512MB
Storage 4GB
Battery Capacity 2000mAh
OS KAI OS
Resolution 240x320 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Jio Phone, Jio, Rs 153 Jio Recharge Plan, Reliance Jio
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Increases File Upload Size Limit on OneDrive, Teams, SharePoint to 250GB

Related Stories

Jio Phone Users Will No Longer Get Rs. 153 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched
  2. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  4. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900
  5. Vaio Makes a Comeback in India With Two Laptops
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Being Produced in India, 5G Variant Expected: Report
  7. Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G Support Launched
  8. Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e Smartwatches to Launch in India on January 19
  9. Star Wars Open-World Game Announced by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games
  10. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Phone Users Will No Longer Get Rs. 153 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  2. Microsoft Increases File Upload Size Limit on OneDrive, Teams, SharePoint to 250GB
  3. MacBook Pro 2021 Models Will Have Flat-Edge Design, Lose the Touch Bar, Bring Back MagSafe: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 Production in India Has Started, 5G Variant May Also Launch: Report
  5. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900: All the Details
  6. Researchers Explain How Locked Android, iOS Phone Encryption Gets Bypassed
  7. YouTube Adds Voice Commands on Web to Easily Search, Navigate, and Play Videos
  8. Vaio E15, SE14 Laptops With Full-HD IPS Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Landline to Mobile Calls Won’t Go Through Without Prefix ‘0’ Starting Today
  10. Netflix Testing Spatial Audio Support for AirPods Pro, AirPods Max: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com