Jio Phone Users Get 100 Minutes, 100 SMS Message Benefits Till April 17 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jio hasn’t announced any specific benefits for its regular prepaid users, though.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2020 16:20 IST
Jio Phone users will be able to continue receive incoming calls post their available validity

Highlights
  • Jio Phone users have received 100 minutes for calling anywhere in India
  • SMS message benefits are also applicable on pan-India basis
  • Jio has also brought call and SMS recharge options for bank customers

Jio Phone users are getting 100 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMS messages for free until April 17, Reliance Jio announced on Tuesday. Additionally, all Jio Phone users will continue to receive incoming calls post the available validity on their accounts. The new benefits are aimed to help users during the coronavirus outbreak in India that has caused a nationwide lockdown until April 14. Recently, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL also announced an extension of the validity for eligible prepaid customers.

As per the latest benefits, Jio Phone users will get a quota of 100 minutes and 100 SMS messages for making voice calls and sending text messages anywhere in the country until April 17. All Jio Phone users will also continue to receive incoming calls post the available validity.

The new offerings are aimed to help Jio Phone users in this tough time. However, the operator hasn't announced any such benefits for its regular Jio customers.

Recently, Jio introduced ‘Recharge at ATM' service to let regular users recharge their accounts directly from a nearby ATM. Customers can also make recharges through digital channels such as the MyJio app or the Jio.com website or through recharge platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm among others. Furthermore, the operator allows recharge through an SMS message or a call via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Axis Bank customers can recharge their Jio numbers by sending MOBILE<space>10-digit mobile number<space>Jio<space>amount<space>last six digits of their bank account to either 9717000002 or 5676782. Similarly, ICICI Bank customers can recharge their numbers by sending MTOPUP<space>Jio<space>10-digit mobile number<space>amount<space>last six digits of their bank account to 9222208888.

Similar to Jio, Airtel also recently announced the validity extension for its over 80 million “low-income” prepaid users until April 17 and offered them with a Rs. 10 talk time. The operator is considering average revenue per user (ARPU) as the eligibility for its initiative.

Vodafone Idea also brought the validity extension for its over 100 million prepaid users on feature phones until April 17 and offered them with a Rs. 10 talk time.

BSNL this week also announced mobile validity extension until April 20, and the same Rs. 10 incentive.

Further reading: Jio Phone, Jio, Reliance Jio, coronavirus, COVID 19, lockdown
