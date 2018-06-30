Jio has announced a new offer for those buying an Oppo smartphone. Under the brand new Jio Oppo Monsoon offer, the telco is offering benefits worth "up to Rs. 4,900" though you may have to wait a long, long time for most of those benefits to get realised. The offer is being extended to both new and existing Jio SIM users, though you will have to buy a new Oppo 4G phone to get these benefits - existing users are out of luck. Specifically, the benefits are being offered to those who use the Jio 198 or Jio 299 recharge, which offer 2GB and 3GB of 4G data respectively every day and each come with 28-day validity.

Jio Oppo Monsoon offer details

The Jio Oppo Monsoon offers runs from June 28, 2018 to September 25, 2018. As for the benefits, Jio users will get 36 instant cashback coupons worth Rs. 50, taking the total cashback amount to Rs. 1,800. These vouchers can be used against subsequent monthly recharges for any Jio subscriber, and are valid till September 30, 2021. Apart from that, up to Rs. 1,800 will be issued to the user in three tranches of Jio Money credit, post the 13th, 26th, and 39th recharge - a wait of over three years to avail all benefits of this offer. While the Rs. 299 pack subscribers will get up to Rs. 1,800 Jio Money credit, users subscribing to the Rs. 198 can only avail up to Rs. 600 in credit.

Lastly, Rs. 1,300 worth of discount coupons from MakeMyTrip will also be part of the offer, valid till October 31, 2018, taking the total benefit to Rs. 4,900. In totality, two coupons will be provided, with one for domestic hotels and the other for domestic flight bookings. The coupons will be visible in your account within 48 hours of the first recharge. The cashback coupons (in fewer quantities) and MakeMyTrip vouchers have been part of other Jio recharge offers as well, so the real benefit on offer here is questionable.

As mentioned earlier, the Jio offer is applicable on all Oppo 4G phones, except the Realme 1 (Review).

Earlier this week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) published its telecom subscription report for April which recorded the addition of 96 lakh new subscribers during the same month on to Jio's 4G network. Jio currently comes in fourth in the Indian market with a market share of 17.44 percent.