Jio Users Can Avail Old Prepaid Recharge Plans Through Tariff Protection

Reliance Jio users need to log in to the Jio.com website to avail the old prepaid recharge plans.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 18:56 IST
Reliance Jio brought its new ‘All-in-One’ prepaid plans with revised prices earlier this month

Highlights
  • Jio users who don’t have an active plan can avail old plans
  • TRAI has mandated tariff protection for all telcos
  • Jio.com shows all the old tariff plans once logged in

Reliance Jio customers who don't have an active plan can follow a simple workaround to avail prepaid tariffs at earlier rates. To recall, Jio brought its new ‘All-in-One' prepaid plans with revised prices a couple of weeks ago. The telco had claimed that it would offer up to 300 percent additional benefits through the new plans, though the plans cost up to 40 percent more to the consumers over what was provided earlier. However, customers can leverage a tariff protection feature to avail older plans on their Jio connections.

To get any of the old Jio plans, you need to log in to their Jio account by going through the Jio.com website. Once logged in, click the settings gear located next to the text box containing your Jio number. The website will now show a Tariff protection option at the right side. Click on that option to get the list of the old prepaid plans and then pick a suitable one by pressing the buy button.

It is worth noting here that the tariff protection option is available only to Jio users who don't have an active plan. This means that if an active plan is already running on your connection, you won't get the ability to pick an old plan. Unfortunately, for that reason, we weren't able to verify whether the older plans were indeed available.

The workaround has been made available thanks to the tariff protection compliance imposed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) under which telcos are bound to make their tariffs available for a minimum period of six months. While other telcos are also abide by the regulator's tariff protection requirement, most of them don't provide as easy access to their older plans as Jio.

The tariff protection option was first reported by forum member on DreamDTH forums. Gadgets 360 was able to find its existence on the Jio.com site.

