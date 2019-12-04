Jio new plans have been announced, and they are being called 'All-in-One Plans' by the company. The Reliance Industries-owned telecom operator has followed Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to unveil revised mobile tariffs with price hikes. To recall, Airtel and Vodafone Idea had announced their revised plans on Sunday itself, and they went into effect on December 3, while Reliance Jio had indicated it would be raising prices, but had withheld the revised prices until today. Jio's latest plans, more expensive by up to 39 percent compared to its older plans, go into effect from Friday, December 6.

The new plans, according to rough calculations, are up to 25 percent cheaper than the new call and data tariff plans rolled out by its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. According to new tariffs, Jio customers will have to pay Rs. 555 for 84-day validity and 1.5GB of data per day, which is 39 percent higher than the earlier plan of Rs 399 offering the same features.

Reliance Jio latest plans see it raise the price of the Rs. 153 plan to Rs. 199, the Rs. 198 plan to Rs. 249, the Rs. 299 plan to Rs. 349, the Rs. 349 plan to Rs. 399, the Rs. 448 plan to Rs. 599, the Rs. 1,699 plan to Rs. 2,199, and the Rs. 98 plan to Rs. 129.

The Rs 199 plan is a month long valid plan, which offers 1.5GB per day, and is about 25 percent cheaper than the plans of rivals offering similar benefits at a price of around Rs. 249. Jio new plans are claimed to provide up to 300 percent more benefits to Jio consumers compared to previous plans.

As we mentioned, these plans will go-live on December 6 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints. The new plan for 1 month with 1.5GB a day comes at Rs. 199 with unlimited calling from Jio to Jio calls and 1,000 minutes of fair usage policy (FUP) to non-Jio mobile calls.