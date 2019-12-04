Technology News
loading

Jio New Plan Prices Announced: Latest All-in-One Plans See Up to 39 Percent Tariff Hike

Jio latest plan prices have finally been revealed, and will go into effect from Friday, December 6. Here are the details about Jio new plan prices.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 21:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio New Plan Prices Announced: Latest All-in-One Plans See Up to 39 Percent Tariff Hike

Jio new plan prices have been revealed by the company ahead of them going into effect

Highlights
  • Jio new plan prices compete with Airtel and Vodafone
  • Jio revealed the new plans ahead of them going into effect
  • Jio latest plan prices go will be applicable from Friday

Jio new plans have been announced, and they are being called 'All-in-One Plans' by the company. The Reliance Industries-owned telecom operator has followed Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to unveil revised mobile tariffs with price hikes. To recall, Airtel and Vodafone Idea had announced their revised plans on Sunday itself, and they went into effect on December 3, while Reliance Jio had indicated it would be raising prices, but had withheld the revised prices until today. Jio's latest plans, more expensive by up to 39 percent compared to its older plans, go into effect from Friday, December 6.

The new plans, according to rough calculations, are up to 25 percent cheaper than the new call and data tariff plans rolled out by its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. According to new tariffs, Jio customers will have to pay Rs. 555 for 84-day validity and 1.5GB of data per day, which is 39 percent higher than the earlier plan of Rs 399 offering the same features.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Seek Floor Price for Data Tariffs, COAI Letter to TRAI Reveals

Reliance Jio latest plans see it raise the price of the Rs. 153 plan to Rs. 199, the Rs. 198 plan to Rs. 249, the Rs. 299 plan to Rs. 349, the Rs. 349 plan to Rs. 399, the Rs. 448 plan to Rs. 599, the Rs. 1,699 plan to Rs. 2,199, and the Rs. 98 plan to Rs. 129.

The Rs 199 plan is a month long valid plan, which offers 1.5GB per day, and is about 25 percent cheaper than the plans of rivals offering similar benefits at a price of around Rs. 249. Jio new plans are claimed to provide up to 300 percent more benefits to Jio consumers compared to previous plans.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Live: How the Updated Prepaid Recharge Plans Compare

As we mentioned, these plans will go-live on December 6 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints. The new plan for 1 month with 1.5GB a day comes at Rs. 199 with unlimited calling from Jio to Jio calls and 1,000 minutes of fair usage policy (FUP) to non-Jio mobile calls.

Jio new plan prices Data FUP for offnet calls in minutes Validity (days)
Rs. 129 2GB 1,000 28
Rs. 199 1.5GB/ day 1,000 28
Rs. 249 2GB/ day 1,000 28
Rs. 329 6GB 3,000 84
Rs. 349 3GB/ day 1,000 28
Rs. 399 1.5GB/ day 2,000 56
Rs. 444 2GB/ day 2,000 56
Rs. 555 1.5GB/ day 3,000 84
Rs. 599 2GB/ day 3,000 84
Rs. 1,299 24GB 12,000 365
Rs. 2,199 1.5GB/ day 12,000 365
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio New PLans, Jio Latest Plan, Jio New Plan
Nokia Smartphone Launch Cairo Event Set for Tomorrow: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
Honor Smartphones
Jio New Plan Prices Announced: Latest All-in-One Plans See Up to 39 Percent Tariff Hike
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio New Plans See a Price Hike Up to 39 Percent: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  3. Our Own Orbiter Had Already Located Vikram Lander, ISRO Chief Claims
  4. Nokia Smartphone Launch Event Set for Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Press Image Leaks, Tipping the Smartphone's Design
  6. Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 Won’t Get Android 10 Update
  7. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  8. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  9. RedmiBook 13 With Slim Bezels Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30
  10. Vu Ultra Android Smart TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio New Plan Prices Announced: Latest All-in-One Plans See Up to 39 Percent Tariff Hike
  2. No Time to Die Trailer: Daniel Craig Is Back as Bond, James Bond
  3. Nokia Smartphone Launch Cairo Event Set for Tomorrow: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  4. Oppo to Launch Snapdragon 865-Powered Flagship in Q1 2020, Reno 3 Pro With Snapdragon 765G Coming in December
  5. Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of December 5 Launch
  6. Sundar Pichai, Alphabet's New CEO, Now Sole Target on Google Regulatory Battles
  7. Google Photos Adds Chat Feature for Quickly Sharing Photos
  8. RedmiBook 13 With Slim Bezels Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 on December 10, Xiaomi Reveals
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With One UI 2
  10. Samsung to Launch Clamshell-Style Foldable Phone Priced Below $1,000 in 2020: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.