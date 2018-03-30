Jio has teased the launch of a new product that it is calling Jio Juice via a couple of tweets. The teasers for Jio Juice mention ‘Beta’, which suggests it will be an app, likely a battery saver app. As a beta, users may be required to register to try it out; after the initial testing is done, it may be released to the wider public. Jio has not revealed any information about the upcoming app except the teasers on Twitter, and only mentions it will be “coming soon.”

This development comes as the Jio Prime subscription is coming to an end, and users remain unclear regarding the future of the membership service. The Prime subscription was announced in February last year as the company went from a free service and adopted the paid model. Priced at Rs. 99 for the whole year, the subscription comes to an end tomorrow, March 31. Prime users were to be given additional data at the same prices compared to non-Prime members. While it was an opt-in service initially, the Prime membership fee was later automatically added to the recharge cost when a user tried to purchase a pack, thus making it effectively mandatory.

It is widely expected the Mukesh Ambani-backed operator will make an announcement regarding Jio Prime later tonight or tomorrow. Therefore, it is advisable for users to not purchase the Rs. 99 subscription as the service will invariably expire tomorrow. Jio customer care told Gadgets 360 that validities of ongoing packs will continue even after the current Prime membership ends, meaning if you've already applied multiple recharges to your account, you don’t need to worry about being impacted by any future changes to recharges you’ve already done.

Jio Prime subscription is essential if you want to benefit from the offers the company provides from time to time, such as the Rs. 50 discounts on recharge packs with daily data allocations. Similarly, the Jio promise to offer data tariffs 20 percent lower than the nearest competitor works out for Prime users only. Moreover, the access to content apps, which the operator values at Rs. 10,000 for the whole year, comes only with plans for which Prime subscription is a pre-requisite. Jio's suite of apps includes Jio TV, Jio Music, Jio News, etc. However, despite the membership, customers are still required to purchase separate recharge packs with validities to use the network.