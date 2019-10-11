Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls

Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls

The free outgoing call benefits are valid until the expiry of the existing Jio plan.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls

Reliance Jio earlier this week announced a six paise per minute charge on inter-network outgoing calls

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio has made the new announcement on Twitter
  • It provides free call benefits on recharges made on or before October 9
  • Four IUC top-up vouchers were announced earlier this week

Reliance Jio earlier this week faced public outcry for its move of charging six paise per minute on outgoing calls made to other networks from Thursday. Now, the Mumbai-headquartered telco has announced that it will continue to offer free outgoing call benefits to non-Jio numbers for all customers who have recharged on or before October 9. The company had previously claimed that the new voice charge would be at the prevailing Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) rate that has been fixed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for mobile operators enabling inter-networking outgoing calls. To compensate for the additional cost being implied to customers, it also decided to give additional 1GB data on every Rs. 10 spent.

Through a tweet posted by its official account, Reliance Jio has announced that for all customers who have recharged on or before October 9, it will continue to offer free call benefits on outgoing calls. The benefits will, however, be given until the expiry date of the recharged plan.

This means that you can make free outgoing calls from your Jio number to other mobile networks until your existing plan expires. Thereafter, you'll be required to recharge with one of the new IUC top-up vouchers in order to make off-net outgoing calls post the expiry of your plan.

Reliance Jio earlier this week announced four IUC top-up vouchers -- ranging from Rs. 10 to Rs. 100. These vouchers offer up to 1,362 minutes along with as much as 20GB data entitlement. The new top-up vouchers are required irrespective of which Jio plan you have to avail outgoing calls to non-Jio numbers.

It is worth mentioning here that while Jio users are required to purchase an IUC top-up voucher to make voice calls to other mobile networks, they can continue to make free calls to Jio numbers and use Voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) platforms such as WhatsApp or Apple's FaceTime using their available data quota.

Although Reliance Jio faced criticism from the public for its new move that is contrary to the original promise of offering free voice calls, the operator isn't likely to take a step back. It had mentioned that the charge on off-net outgoing calls would remain until the time TRAI moves to a zero termination charge regime that is expected to take place starting January 1, 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, IUC, Interconnect Usage Charge
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
Tesla Comes When Called, but Can Fray Nerves
Honor Smartphones
Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  8. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  9. Dark Matter and Exoplanet Discoveries Win Nobel Physics Prize
  10. Oppo K5 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro to Come With 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging, Up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling, More
  2. Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
  3. Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
  4. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
  5. Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands
  6. Apple Removes Quartz News App From China App Store Over Hong Kong Protest Coverage
  7. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  8. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Brings Its Promised Siri Recording Opt-in Feature Through New iOS 13.2 Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Bookings Open Once Again in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.