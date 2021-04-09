Reliance Jio is celebrating IPL 2021 by introducing a list of offers for its prepaid and postpaid users. The Mumbai-based telecom operator has continued its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar to provide livestreaming of IPL matches through select prepaid recharge plans and Jio Postpaid Plus plans. It has also updated the Jio Cricket Play Along app to let cricket fans express their emotions with emoji stickers and participate in cricket-based quizzes. The IPL 2021 season will begin at 7:30pm IST on Friday, April 9.

To offer access to livestream of forthcoming matches, Jio is offering one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399 with all its Jio PostPaid Plus plans starting from Rs. 399 a month. The operator is also giving the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with four of its prepaid plans.

Jio prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Jio prepaid plans with the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription start from Rs. 401 and go up to Rs. 2,599. The Rs. 401 Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB daily high-speed data along with 6GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, and one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 28 days. After the Rs. 401 plan, Jio has the Rs. 598 prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 56 days. There is also the Rs. 777 Jio prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB daily high-speed data along with 5GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 84 days. Moreover, customers can pick the top-of-the-line Rs. 2,599 Jio prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB daily high-speed data along with 10GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 365 days.

Plan (Rs.) Data benefits Voice calls Validity 401 3GB/ Day (6GB Extra) Unlimited 28 days 598 2GB/Day Unlimited 56 days 777 1.5GB/ Day (5GB Extra) Unlimited 84 days 2599 2GB/Day (10GB Extra) Unlimited 365 days

Jio isn't the only operator that offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundle with its plans. Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) also have some prepaid and postpaid plans with one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Other Jio offerings focussed on IPL 2021

In addition to the postpaid and prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Jio has updated the Jio Cricket Play Along game that is accessible through the MyJio app. It brings emoji stickers and cricket-based quizzes. The Jio Cricket Play Along game is available to all Jio and non-Jio users.

Jio also has the JioCricket app available on Jio Phone that will provide score updates and quizzes during IPL matches. Jio has also sponsored all eight teams participating in the IPL 2021 tournament and offered its customers with a chance to meet the players in a meet and greet coffee session.

