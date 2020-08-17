Jio and Disney+ Hotstar are reportedly teaming up to offer free IPL 2020 live streaming for select prepaid plan users and select Jio Fiber broadband plan users in India. The telecom operator is expected to offer free streaming to Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan subscribers. Both these plans already offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription but details regarding access to IPL 2020 live streaming were not certain till now. Jio Fiber subscribers on plans priced at Rs. 849 and above are reported to receive the same benefit as well, given that these plans already offer complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing sources, Jio will offer IPL 2020 live streaming benefits on two select prepaid plans and Jio Fiber plans priced at Rs. 849 and above. The two plans are priced at Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,599, and these packs offer combination of benefits, including talk time and data. This will now include free access to IPL 2020 live streaming as well. The report says that for Jio users not subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar or not having free access, the IPL 2020 streaming will be limited to just 5 minutes.

The Jio deal seems especially important as Disney+ Hotstar seems to be planning to restrict IPL 2020 streaming to Premium tiers subscribers this year, as per an online report. So despite being subscribers to just Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan, the Jio users with Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,599 plan will get to see IPL 2020 live. Same is the case with Jio Fiber users. When asked about IPL 2020 availability on Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan, the streaming service said it had nothing to share at the moment.

Also, there is no word on whether the users of Jio data add-on packs that also come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will get to see IPL 2020 as well.

The Jio Rs. 401 prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data and 6GB of additional data on top of the daily limit. It offers unlimited calling to Jio networks and 1,000 calling minutes to other networks. There are 100 SMS messages per day as well, and complimentary access to premium Jio suite of apps and Disney+ Hotstar access as well. The validity of this pack is just 28 days.

On the other hand, the Jio Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data and 10GB of additional total data to its subscribers. It offers unlimited calling to Jio networks and 12,000 calling minutes to other networks. Even this plan gives 100 SMS messages per day benefit, and complimentary access to premium Jio suite of apps and Disney+ Hotstar access. The validity of this plan is 365 days. As mentioned, both these plans already offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership

Furthermore, the report says that all Jio Fiber broadband plans priced at Rs. 849 or above will offer free live streaming of IPL 2020 via Disney+ Hotstar. This means that only the Rs. 699 bronze plan will be left out of the benefit, while the rest can enjoy streaming the cricket series online.

Jio is yet to officially acknowledge this deal but an official announcement is expected over the coming days. The IPL 2020 tournament will begin on September 19 and continue through November 10 this year.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.