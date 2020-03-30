With the 21-day coronavirus lockdown bringing trade and commerce to a near standstill in India, companies are coming up with new ways to service the affected customers. With the same objective in mind, Jio has introduced a new way to let subscribers recharge their mobile directly via an ATM machine. All you need to do is have your ATM card handy when you visit an ATM machine to recharge your Jio number. And the best part is that the process is quite seamless and there is no intermediary OTP process involved.

As per a tweet by the official Reliance Jio handle, Jio customers can avail the recharge via ATM facility at AUF Bank, Axis Bank, DCB Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and State Bank of India ATM machines. The aforementioned banks have over 100,000 on-site and off-site ATMs between them, as per RBI's data. If you are a Jio customer, here's how you can recharge your number at an ATM:

Insert your debit or credit card in the ATM machine Tap or choose the “Recharge” option on the main menu Once you're in the “Recharge” menu, enter your Jio mobile number After entering your phone number, press the ok/enter button and then enter your security PIN Now, enter the recharge amount in the required field. Confirm the recharge value and press enter The ATM machine's screen will now show you the recharge message and the corresponding amount will be debited from your account. After this, you'll receive a recharge confirmation message on your Jio mobile number.

The new recharge at ATM facility will certainly come in handy for Jio customers, especially those who rely on stores or outlets to get their number recharged in person. It will also prove to be immensely helpful for those who use a feature phone on which mobile banking facilities are not available for them to pay for their recharge plans online.