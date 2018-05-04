Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Launches Jio Interact, an AI-Based Brand Engagement Platform

 
04 May 2018
Highlights

  • Jio has on-boarded Bollywood's biggest star, Amitabh Bachchan
  • In a few weeks, Jio will introduce services such as video call centres
  • Live Video Call will let users make a video call with Amitabh Bachchan

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Thursday announced the launch of Jio Interact, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based brand engagement platform.

"The first of many services to be launched on this platform is the Live Video Call that features India's favourite celebrities. To kick-start, Jio has on-boarded none other than Bollywood's biggest star, Amitabh Bachchan, who will promote his upcoming comedy-drama film '102 Not Out' in the most innovative way," a company statement said on Thursday.

With Jio's over 186 million subscriber base and another 150 million smartphone users, the statement said: "Jio Interact is poised to become the largest platform for movie-promotion and brand engagement. Over the next few weeks, Jio will introduce services such as video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms to the forefront redefining customer experience."

Such use of artificial intelligence is a first across the world and will reposition the way brands and customers think of engagement, the company claimed.

 

Jio Interact's first service, Live Video Call, will allow all MyJio app users to make a video call with superstar, Amitabh Bachchan anytime during the day, starting on May 4, 2018.

Users can ask questions related to his upcoming comedy-drama film, 102 Not Out and even book their movie tickets in real-time through the ticketing-partner BookMyShow.

"This unique and innovative service uses a powerful artificial intelligence based platform to listen to user questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way. In addition, the platform has a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy," the statement said.

It also said: "Positioned as VCBaaS (Video Call Bot as a Service), Jio Interact with its full-scale multimedia capabilities attempts to democratise Artificial Intelligence & Video Call technologies in a simplified way for effective brand engagement. This technology has wide scale applications across B2C space. Using it, Jio is also tapping developer ecosystem to create innovative applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc."

