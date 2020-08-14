Reliance Jio is offering up to five months of free data and Jio-to-Jio calls with the purchase of its JioFi 4G wireless hotspot as part of the company's Independence Day offer. The JioFi is priced at Rs. 1,999. In order to avail of this offer, customers will first have to purchase one of the existing plans for the JioFi.

After the JioFi hotspot is purchased from a Reliance Digital store and the Jio SIM is activated, customers can choose from any of the three available JioFi plans for them to be activated on the device. Once the activated SIM is inserted in the JioFi device, the chosen plan starts in the next hour. The activation status of the plan can be checked through MyJio App. The JioFi device can also be purchased online through the company's site.

The most affordable offer starts at Rs. 199, which gives 1.5GB data daily and is valid for 28 days. You can also give an extra Rs. 99 to avail of Jio Prime membership, 1.5GB every day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 Jio to other mobile network minutes per 28 days, and 100 national SMS per day for 140 days.

The second offer is of Rs. 249, which provides 2GB data daily for 28 days. Here too, you can pay an additional Rs. 99 for Jio Prime membership and get 2GB per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 Jio to other mobile network minutes for 28 days, and 100 national SMS per day for 112 days.

The third option comes at Rs. 349, and gives you 3GB daily for 28 days. With Rs. 99 extra, you will get Jio Prime membership and 3GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1,000 minutes of Jio to other mobile network calls for 28 days, and a 100 national SMS per day for 84 days.

More details about the offer can be read on the company website.

