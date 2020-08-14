Technology News
loading

Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data, Calls With JioFi For Independence Day

The JioFi device is priced at Rs. 1,999 and it can be bought both offline and online.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 14 August 2020 17:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data, Calls With JioFi For Independence Day

Photo Credit: Jio

Customers have to purchase a JioFi plan to avail of the offer

Highlights
  • JioFi 4G hotspot available for Rs. 1,999
  • Free data and calls after purchasing a JioFi plan
  • The JioFi can be bought from a store or online

Reliance Jio is offering up to five months of free data and Jio-to-Jio calls with the purchase of its JioFi 4G wireless hotspot as part of the company's Independence Day offer. The JioFi is priced at Rs. 1,999. In order to avail of this offer, customers will first have to purchase one of the existing plans for the JioFi.

After the JioFi hotspot is purchased from a Reliance Digital store and the Jio SIM is activated, customers can choose from any of the three available JioFi plans for them to be activated on the device. Once the activated SIM is inserted in the JioFi device, the chosen plan starts in the next hour. The activation status of the plan can be checked through MyJio App. The JioFi device can also be purchased online through the company's site.

The most affordable offer starts at Rs. 199, which gives 1.5GB data daily and is valid for 28 days. You can also give an extra Rs. 99 to avail of Jio Prime membership, 1.5GB every day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 Jio to other mobile network minutes per 28 days, and 100 national SMS per day for 140 days.

The second offer is of Rs. 249, which provides 2GB data daily for 28 days. Here too, you can pay an additional Rs. 99 for Jio Prime membership and get 2GB per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 Jio to other mobile network minutes for 28 days, and 100 national SMS per day for 112 days.

The third option comes at Rs. 349, and gives you 3GB daily for 28 days. With Rs. 99 extra, you will get Jio Prime membership and 3GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1,000 minutes of Jio to other mobile network calls for 28 days, and a 100 national SMS per day for 84 days.

More details about the offer can be read on the company website.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Independence Day offer, JioFi
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 Update Releasing on August 16; Brings Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 Map, and More

Related Stories

Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data, Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Fortnite Maker Sues Apple, Google After Removal of Game From App Stores
  2. RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor Launched
  3. Realme C12 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  6. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  7. Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  9. Instagram Retained Photos, Private Messages Even After Users Deleted Them
  10. Nokia 2.4 Will Have Up to 3GB of RAM, 4,500mAh Battery: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Eyes Alcohol Delivery Foray With Diageo-Backed Startup, Letters Show
  2. Mi Box 3 to Get Android TV 9 Update Soon, Public Beta Currently in Testing: Report
  3. Chinese Firms Like Xiaomi, Oppo Said to Be Hit by Import Hurdles in India
  4. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data, Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  5. Zee5 HiPi Launched as a New TikTok-Like Short Video Platform
  6. Airtel Offers 1000GB Additional Data on New Xstream Fiber Home Broadband Connections
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 Update Releasing on August 16; Brings Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 Map, and More
  8. Realme C12 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi Router AX6 With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched
  10. ZTE A20 5G Spotted on TENAA, 6.92-Inch OLED Display, Under-Screen Camera Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com