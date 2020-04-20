Technology News
loading

Jio Extends Incoming Calls Validity for All Subscribers

Jio claims to be providing incoming calls validity extension to all customers, not just low-income users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 April 2020 11:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Extends Incoming Calls Validity for All Subscribers

Jio has taken a move in line with Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL to support its prepaid subscribers

Highlights
  • Jio users who aren’t recharging will continue to receive incoming calls
  • There aren’t any details about how long the extension will be in place
  • Jio Associate programme also recently launched to incentivise users

Jio says it has extended the incoming call validity for all its users to support them during the coronavirus lockdown that is in place until May 3. The new move by Jio comes just after BSNL extended incoming calls validity for all its subscribers until May 5. Airtel and Vodafone Idea also announced validity extensions of their low-income subscribers. All four telcos are also providing options to recharge the prepaid accounts without visiting any stores and while staying at home.

As per the latest update, Jio subscribers are said to continue to receive incoming calls during the lockdown. The operator says the extension will notably not be limited to a certain group of people and will be provided to all customers. This is unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea that both are offering extended incoming calls validity specifically for their low-income subscribers.

However, Jio hasn't provided any particular date until which it has extended the incoming calls validity. It is supposed to be at least until the lockdown gets over. Also, it isn't clear whether the extended validity will be available to everyone whose plan has expired since the lockdown started.

Airtel is particularly offering incoming calls to over 30 million low-income subscribers on the basis of average revenue per user (ARPU). Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is providing the extension to over 90 million customers who are using a feature phone.

Similar to other telcos, BSNL has also extended incoming calls validity for all its subscribers whose prepaid packs have expired during the lockdown and are having almost zero balance. The state-owned operator has extended the validity to May 5.

Recently, Jio also introduced Jio Associate programme that is claimed to incentivise users who recharge prepaid accounts of their friends, family, or acquaintances, who aren't able to recharge using a digital channel and can't go to a physical outlet during the lockdown. The programme is accessible through the JioPOS Lite app that was launched earlier this month. However, the operator hasn't provided any details about the commission it will offer under the programme.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea also have similar initiatives to offer benefits to users recharging other customers. Airtel is calling its programme “Earn From Home” under which it is offering an outright cut of four percent in recharge amount. In contrast, Vodafone has the #RechargeforGood programme to provide up to six percent cashback on recharges done for other subscribers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Coronavirus lockdown, lockdown
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
LG Velvet Teaser Video Shows Off Design, Confirms Snapdragon 765 SoC
Eros International Merges With Independent Hollywood Studio STX Entertainment
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Jio Extends Incoming Calls Validity for All Subscribers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government's New Procedure for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe Deliveries
  2. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  4. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  5. Jio Extends Incoming Calls Validity for All Subscribers
  6. Oppo Find X2 Lite with Snapdragon 765G, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  8. LG Velvet Teaser Video Shows Off Design, Confirms Snapdragon 765 SoC
  9. Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL Extend Free Incoming Calls Benefit
  10. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A52 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Oppo Find X2 Lite with 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  3. Eros International Merges With Independent Hollywood Studio STX Entertainment
  4. Jio Extends Incoming Calls Validity for All Subscribers
  5. LG Velvet Teaser Video Shows Off Design, Confirms Snapdragon 765 SoC
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch Postponed Indefinitely in India
  7. Lockdown to Have Huge Impact on Heavy Appliances Sector: Godrej
  8. Australia to Force Google, Facebook to Pay for News Content
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Announced: All You Need to Know
  10. New 'Operating Procedure' for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe E-Commerce Deliveries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com