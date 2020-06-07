Reliance Jio has announced its Disney+ Hotstar offer just days after teasing it on social media and MyJio app. The telecom operating is giving one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP to all prepaid users who recharge their account with Rs. 401 plan, Rs. 2,599 plan, Rs. 612 data voucher, or Rs. 1208 data voucher. Notably, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on its own cost Rs. 399 right now, so essentially, you are getting it for free on any of these plans as the free subscription is offered over the usual plan specific benefits.

Jio detailed the offer on social media earlier today. The telecom operator was teasing the launch of Disney+ Hotstar offer for days and it has generated a lot of interest among its subscribers. It isn't, however, the first telecom operator to bring such an offer as in April, Airtel had introduced an erringly similar offer that bundled free one-year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP on Rs. 401 recharge plan. Jio's offer comes as a counter to Airtel.

How to get free Disney+ Hotstar VIP on Jio

The process is very simple, you need to recharge your Jio account with one of the offer-specific recharge plans. The Hotstar plans include Rs. 401 monthly recharge plan and Rs. 2,599 yearly recharge plan. Additionally, the Disney+ Hotstar offer is also available with Rs. 612 and Rs. 1208 data vouchers that just add 4G data to your account. Pick one of the aforementioned options and recharge your Jio account Once you have completed the recharge process, you will be able to activate the free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It is important to note here that to continue using Disney+ Hotstar VIP, you will need to keep your Jio account active with a base recharge plan. The offer, as mentioned, is only valid for prepaid users and it is unclear for how long it will remain available.

Keep in mind, Jio is giving free VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, not the Premium subscription. Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription includes local-language dubs of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney movies as well as Hotstar Specials, kids content, live spots, and more.

Jio Rs. 401 recharge plan is valid for 28 days

Jio Hotstar plan benefits

Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,588 recharge plans, both of which are brand-new, come with a host of benefits, apart from the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. The Rs. 401 Jio recharge plan comes with 3GB of high-speed data per day, 6GB of additional high-speed data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, Jio-to-landline unlimited calls, 1000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile, and 100 SMS per day. Jio apps subscription is also bundled and the recharge plan is valid for just 28 days. Rs. 2,588 recharge plan, on the other hand, comes with 2GB high-speed data per day, 10GB of additional high-speed data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, Jio-to-landline unlimited calls, 1000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile, and 100 SMS per day. Same as Rs. 401 plan, Jio apps subscription is also bundled with Rs. 2,588 plan and it is valid for 365 days.

Jio Hotstar data voucher benefits

As mention, if you don't want recharge plan and just need extra data for use, you can opt for Rs. 612 or Rs. 1,208 data vouchers and still get free one-year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Rs. 612 Jio data voucher includes 72GB of total high-speed data and 6000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile calling. The voucher will have the same validity as your existing base plan. The Rs. 1,208 Jio data voucher comes with 240GB of total high-speed data and it is valid for 240 days.

