Technology News

Jio Acquires Conversational AI Platform Haptik for About Rs. 700 Crores

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Acquires Conversational AI Platform Haptik for About Rs. 700 Crores

Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Reliance Jio has acquired Mumbai-based Haptik - one of the world's largest conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms - for about Rs. 700 crore.

Reliance will hold about 87 percent of the business, with the rest being held by Haptik's founders and employees via stock options.

The transaction, including investment for growth and expansion, will see Rs. 230 crore as an initial business transfer, the company said in a statement.

"This strategic investment underlines our commitment to further boost the digital ecosystem and provide Indian users conversational AI-enabled devices with multi-lingual capabilities," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

With this acquisition, Jio, with its widespread reach, will be in a formidable position to challenge Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant - both growing fast in the Indian market via smart home speakers and other "connected" Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recent data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that the subscriber base of Jio was nearly 29 crore.

"We believe voice interactivity will be the primary mode of interaction for Digital India. We look forward to working with the experienced team of Haptik in realizing this vision for offering greater connectivity and rich communication experiences to the billion+ Indian consumers," Akash Ambani added.

The Haptik team will continue to drive growth of the business, including the enterprise platform as well as digital consumer assistants.

"We believe now is the opportunity to serve the next billion users who come online, and who better to partner with than one of the world's largest digital ecosystems in Jio," said Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder and CEO, Haptik.

Vaish, along with Swapan Rajdev, founded Haptik in 2013 as a chat-based virtual concierge mobile application.

Haptik has processed more than two billion interactions till date, with a client list that includes Samsung, Coca-Cola, Future Retail, KFC, Tata Group, Oyo Rooms and Mahindra Group, among others.

In April 2016, Haptik had raised capital from Times Internet who will exit the business as a part of this transaction.

Chatbots are slowly becoming the default customer support solution for most services and Haptik is one such platform - building applications for consumers, publishers and enterprises.

More than 50 percent of Indian retail companies will be operating on AI by 2020, said PeopleStrong, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) HR technology and solutions company, recently.

According to an Accenture analysis, AI has the potential to add $957 billion to India's economy in 2035.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Haptik, AI
Joker Trailer — Joaquin Phoenix Is Driven Crazy in ‘80s Gotham City
Apple Employee Detained by US Customs Agents After Declining to Unlock Phone, Laptop
Pricee
Jio Acquires Conversational AI Platform Haptik for About Rs. 700 Crores
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  2. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Joker, Starring Joaquin Phoenix
  4. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  7. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  9. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
  10. PewDiePie Beats T-Series, Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.