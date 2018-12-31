NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Happy New Year Offer 2019 Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge

, 31 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Happy New Year Offer 2019 Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge

Jio cashback offer will give buyers of the Rs. 399 recharge an Ajio coupon of same value

Highlights

  • Jio Happy New Year Offer will last till January 31
  • The Jio cashback offer is applicable on fashion portal Ajio.com
  • An Ajio coupon will be made available through MyJio app

Reliance Jio is back in the news with a '100 percent cashback' offer for its subscribers, called 'Jio Happy New Year Offer'. The Reliance Industries owned telecom operator made the announcement on Friday, just ahead of the start of the new year. The 'Jio Happy New Year Offer' essentially offers prepaid subscribers with with a 100 percent cashback on the Rs. 399 recharge. Reliance Jio has also detailed the offer period, which will last until January 31, 2019. The Jio Happy New Year Offer is in partnership with with fashion portal Ajio, which is a Reliance Retail e-commerce site. Subscribers of the Rs. 399 recharge will get an Ajio coupon worth Rs. 399 - thus equalling a 100 percent cashback. Notably, the coupon can be redeemed over and above the existing Ajio offers. The new move comes days after Reliance Jio extended the Jio Celebrations Pack that adds 2GB of additional data for five days.

Under the Jio Happy New Year Offer, Reliance Jio is offering those who buy the Rs. 399 recharge the same priced Ajio coupon that can be redeemed over and above the existing Ajio offers. The coupon will be credited in the MyCoupons section of the MyJio app. Further, the coupon can be used on the Ajio app or website to make purchases with a minimum cart value of Rs. 1,000.

The Jio Happy New Year Offer will run between December 28, 2018, and January 31, 2019. The Ajio coupon received under the offer can be redeemed on or before March 15.

It is worth noting here that the Jio Happy New Year Offer is applicable only on the Rs. 399 recharge that is considered as the highest selling tariff by the telco. Furthermore, the offer is applicable to both existing and new Jio users.

The Jio Happy New Year Offer is valid will also the Rs. 399 recharges done through any official channel, including Jio retailers and online.

As we mentioned, the new offer comes days after Reliance Jio extended the Jio Celebration Pack that offers 2GB of additional data for free, offering 10GB data over the course of five days. The pack was initially launched back in September, though it extended for some users last month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Happy New Year Offer, Jio
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Made $3 Billion Profit in 2018: Report
Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 Stable OTA Update Starts Rolling Out
Pricee
Jio Happy New Year Offer 2019 Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Y81i
TRENDING
  1. Huawei P Smart (2019) With Android Pie, Dewdrop Display Launched
  2. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  3. iPhone XS Max Catches Fire in US Man's Pocket, Report Claims
  4. Nokia 9 PureView Leaked Press Render Shows Penta-Lens Camera Setup
  5. Aquaman Bests Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million Worldwide
  6. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones Today
  7. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  8. TRAI Gives a Month to Consumers to Choose Channels Under New Framework
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 20,000 [November 2018]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.