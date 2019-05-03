Technology News

Jio Growth Unlikely to Be Hurt by Airtel's New Data Plans: Credit Suisse

The impact may not be substantial as Jio also offers unlimited calling plans with data at a lower price.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Growth Unlikely to Be Hurt by Airtel's New Data Plans: Credit Suisse

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jio

Bharti Airtel's new data plans are unlikely to impact Reliance Jio's market share as the latter's plans are still competitive, said a report by Credit Suisse.

Airtel has recently introduced two new schemes - Rs. 48 plan that gives 3GB data with 28-day validity, and Rs. 98 plan with 6GB data and 28-day validity.

"Jio's plans stay more competitive (20-25 percent cheaper) than Airtel and therefore Jio should continue to gain market share on smartphones," it said.

"The feature-phone offer by Jio is very attractive and we expect Jio to continue to add more than 10 million feature-phone users per quarter," Credit Suisse said.

On Airtel's new data plans, the report said they were either meant for "voice-only customers to encourage them to start experiencing data and data top-up for existing combo plans that have daily data usage limit of 1-1.5GB".

As per the report, the impact may not be substantial as Jio also offers unlimited calling plans along with 2GB data at Rs. 98 compared with Airtel that provides the same at Rs. 129. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Airtel
Uber Hit With Australia Class Action Lawsuit Ahead of Stock Listing
Fortnite Banned in Boston Red Sox Clubhouse
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Jio Growth Unlikely to Be Hurt by Airtel's New Data Plans: Credit Suisse
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Under Fire in India Over New Feature for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T
  2. BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB Daily Data Benefit Extended
  3. NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
  4. A Space Rock Crashed Into the Moon During Lunar Eclipse, Scientists Say
  5. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  6. Amazon Summer Sale Kicks Off at 12pm Today for Prime Members
  7. Asus ZenFone 6 Teased With Bezel-Less, Notch-Less Display
  8. Garmin Launches 4 New Forerunner GPS-Enabled Smartwatches
  9. Airtel Unveils New Rs. 299 Pack With Amazon Prime, 2.5GB of Daily Data
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.