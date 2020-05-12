Technology News
Jio Offering 24-Hour Grace Plan With Unlimited Jio-to-Jio Calls After Prepaid Plan Expiration: Report

Jio reportedly automatically activates the grace period once a prepaid plan expires.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 May 2020 12:09 IST
Jio grace period was offered on expiry of a Rs. 98 prepaid plan

Highlights
  • During this grace period, Jio users get Jio-to-Jio call benefits
  • Deactivation of services is postponed by 24 hours
  • Reliance Jio recently launched a Rs. 2,399 long-term plan as well

Jio is offering a grace plan for all prepaid users after expiry of their pack. It is offering a grace period of 24 hours after a plan has expired during which time the subscribers will be able to make unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls. With this, Reliance Jio looks to offer a small breather to all those users who aren't able to recharge their accounts immediately because of restrictions during the lockdown. This new offer has been spotted days after the telecom operator launched the Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB daily high-speed data benefits along with unlimited voice calling benefits for 365 days.

The new Reliance Jio grace plan was spotted by OnlyTech, and the publication says that the grace plan is automatically activated once a prepaid plan expires. This grace plan's validity is reported to be just 24 hours and Reliance Jio subscribers will have to recharge their account in this time to avoid deactivation of services. During this grace period, Jio users are given the benefit of unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls.

There has been no communication from Jio regarding this new grace plan offering, and we can't verify whether the same grace period is offered on all prepaid plans. We have contacted Reliance Jio regarding this new offering asking for more details, and will update the copy once we hear back.

As mentioned, Jio recently launched a new long-term recharge plan. This new Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan comes with 2GB high-speed daily data and unlimited voice and SMS messages for 365 days. Alongside, this new long-term prepaid plan, Jio has also introduced the Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251 work-from-home add-on packs The Rs. 151 pack brings 30GB additional high-speed data, while the Rs. 201 pack offers 40GB high-speed data, and the Rs. 251 pack brings 50GB high-speed data. These add-on packs don't come with validity and will last the existing base plan's exiry. Jio has also introduced a new JioPOS Lite app allowing regular subscribers to recharge other users' accounts and earn commission.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Grace Plan
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
