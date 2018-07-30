Jio Giving Users Free 2GB Data per Day With New Jio Digital Pack

Jio, the newest operator in the Indian telecom scene, has released a new add-on pack for its prepaid subscribers that gives 2GB of additional daily 4G data over and above the existing pack that the user has subscribed to. Visible in the MyJio app automatically, this add-on pack is currently rolling out for select subscribers, eligibility for which is currently unknown. Also, the Jio digital pack does not come with any additional calling or SMS benefits, which will remain same as the one offered in the existing base pack. A company representative confirmed to Gadgets 360 that add-on is valid only until July 31, 2018.

With the Digital Pack active, if a Jio user is availing the Rs. 399 prepaid pack which offers 1.5GB 4G data per day, for 84 days, then the they will get a total of 3.5GB 4G data per day. However, considering the validity of the pack is only up to July 31, it is rendered mostly unusable. Comments on a report by Telecom Talk however say that the pack will expire on August 2 for some users, not July 31.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio rolled out its Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer as part of which users can exchange their existing features phones and purchase the Jio Phone at a price of just Rs. 501, which is also a full refundable security deposit. However, six months worth recharge of the custom Rs. 99 prepaid pack is required to avail this deal. The exchange offer, thus, mandates a payment of Rs. 1,095 (Rs. 501 + Rs. 594) to be able to purchase the Jio Phone. To recall, the new Rs. 99 Jio Phone recharge comes with 0.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages, with a validity of 28 days.