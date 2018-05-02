Jio Users Receiving 8GB of Complimentary Data Under Cricket Teaser Pack

Jio is giving subscribers a taste of its Rs. 251 Cricket Season Pack with the new Cricket Teaser Pack. Being rolled out without any fanfare, the additional 8GB data is being given to subscribers for a period of 4 days, and is seemingly being doled out to users who have not even purchased the Jio Rs. 251 recharge. However, Jio customers are only getting data as part of the promotion, with no calling or SMS benefits. This seems to be an effort by Jio to entice more users to purchase the Cricket Season Pack, which comes with 2GB data for 51 days - meaning a total of 102GB data at less than Rs. 2.50 per GB.

Jio Cricket Teaser Pack offers 2GB of 4G data on a daily basis for four days. Post the 2GB ceiling, subscribers will get unlimited data access at 64Kbps. Jio hasn't provided any clarity regarding whether the availability of the add-on pack is limited. However, you can check if it has been extended to you by going to the My Plans section on the MyJio app. It comes as a free add-on pack with a value worth Rs. 100. Being an add-on, the new pack doesn't offer any calling or SMS benefits.

Last month, Reliance Jio released a live mobile game called Jio Cricket Play Along that is available across the IPL 2018 matches and can be played in 11 languages. The game is claimed to offer real-time interaction during the cricket matches and offer certain prizes to participants. Reliance Jio also launched a new web show with personalities such as comedian Sunil Grover and anchor Samir Kochhar who are featuring "unseen off-the-field experience, a hearty dose of laughter, exclusive comments by Cricket experts, and celebrity guests" every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout this IPL season. The show is available through the MyJio app. All these offerings are accompanied by the Rs. 251 Jio Cricket Season Pack.

After the Jio Rs. 251 recharge was launched, BSNL also announced a Rs. 248 pack that offered prepaid users 3GB of data per day for 51 days; the speeds are limited to 3G in most circles as the operator has 4G operations in Kerala only for now. However, this pack was available to purchase only till April 30. Airtel also announced that its subscribers will be able to watch IPL 2018 matches on its Airtel TV app for free, without the need of a Hotstar subscription.