While Reliance Jio gets ready to roll out Jio GigaFiber, DTH service provider Tata Sky has started rolling out its broadband Internet services in India. Jio GigaFiber registrations are now open but the service is yet to receive a public rollout in India. But ahead of the rollout, other broadband companies are getting ready to take on the competition. Tata Sky Broadband is the latest rival to jump on the bandwagon to offer its fixed-line service, which is now rolling out in 12 Indian cities. The company has already listed the places where the service can be availed. Notably, there are several monthly, quarterly, yearly and other plans that offer up to 100Mbps speeds.

As of now, the Tata Sky Broadband is available in 12 cities - Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Bhopal, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mira Bhayandar. However, if you want to know if Tata Sky's broadband service is available in your area, the company has suggested that you should contact them via an online form on the official website to verify service availability. As mentioned, the Tata Sky broadband services are available in one, three, five, nine and twelve-month packages. Depending upon the package you choose, the speed and data offer will vary.

First up is the Tata Sky Broadband one-month package. It will provide 5Mbps, 10Mbps, 30Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps speeds priced at Rs. 999, Rs. 1,150, Rs. 1,500, Rs. 1,800, and Rs. 2,500 respectively - these are unlimited data plans. Additionally, the company is also providing a 60GB data plan priced at Rs. 999 and a 125GB data plan that costs Rs. 1,250. Notably, users will have to pay Rs. 1,200 as installation charge and they will get a free Wi-Fi Router.

Coming to the Tata Sky Broadband's three-month package, it provides the same 5Mbps, 10Mbps, 30Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps speeds that cost Rs. 2,997, Rs. 3,450, Rs. 4,500, Rs. 5,400, and Rs. 7,500 respectively - these are unlimited data plans. Also, there is a 60GB per month plan that costs Rs. 2,997, while a 125GB per month plan is priced at Rs. 3,750. Tata Sky Broadband's five-month package offers speeds of 5Mbps, 10Mbps, 30Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps priced at Rs. 4,995, Rs. 5,750, Rs. 7,500, Rs. 9,000, and Rs. 12,500 respectively. Also, the 60GB data monthly plan costs Rs. 4,995 and the 125GB data monthly plan is priced at Rs. 6,250.

Meanwhile, the nine-month Tata Sky broadband package has plans with 5Mbps, 10Mbps, 30Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps speeds priced at Rs. 8,991, Rs. 10,350, Rs. 13,500, Rs. 16,200, and Rs. 22,500 respectively - these are unlimited data plans. Also, the 60GB data monthly plan for 9 months costs Rs. 8,991 and the 125GB data monthly plan costs Rs. 11,250.

Finally, the 12 month Tata Sky Broadband plan has the same plans of speeds ranging from 5Mbps, 10Mbps, 30Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps priced at Rs. 11,988, Rs. 13,800, Rs. 18,000, Rs. 21,600, and Rs. 30,000 respectively - these are unlimited data plans. The 60GB data monthly plan for a year costs Rs. 11,988 and the 125GB data plan per month for a year costs Rs. 15,000.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recently started taking registrations for the Jio GigaFiber service that was launched last month. It has also been reported that the company is planning to launch a Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer, under which subscribers will receive 100GB of free data at a speed of up to 100 Mbps for first three months. The subscribers will have to pay a sum of Rs. 4,500 upfront to avail the service. Since it will be a preview offer, the data benefits for the first three months could be provided at no additional cost, and may become chargeable later.