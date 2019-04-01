Technology News

Jio GigaFiber Remains at Top of Netflix's ISP Speed Index for India in February

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio GigaFiber Remains at Top of Netflix's ISP Speed Index for India in February

Highlights

  • Jio GigaFiber has dominated the Netflix chart since its launch
  • Its closest rival is 7 Digital with 3.43Mbps speed
  • Jio GigaFiber is still in its testing stage right now

With a speed of 3.61Mbps, Reliance Jio GigaFiber has again topped the list for highest speed provided by Internet service providers in India, according to the Netflix ISP Speed Index report of February 2019.

Ever since its launch in September 2018, Jio GigaFiber has dominated the Netflix ISP Speed Index chart with speeds consistently above the leading 3.41Mbps it debuted with. The closest rival in September 2018 was 7 Digital, with a 3.15Mbps speed. It was also the leader before Jio GigaFiber made its entrance. To note, Jio GigaFiber is still in its testing stage right now, and has not yet been commercially launched. To recall, it was first unveiled at the company's AGM in July 2018.

In the latest Netflix ISP Speed Index report, Jio GigaFiber was followed by 7 Star Digital which is providing a speed of 3.43Mbps, up from 3.37Mbps in January. As we mentioned, GigaFiber speed was 3.61Mbps in February, rising from 3.58Mbps in January.

Next in the list were Spectranet and Airtel with 3.34Mbps (up from 3.29Mbps in January) and 3.29Mbps (up from 3.18Mbps in January) of speed.

Rest of the major players were ranked further below, with ACT Fibernet following right after Airtel with 3.03Mbps (up from 2.92Mbps in January).

Hathway, Alliance Broadband, MTNL, and BSNL have been put on the seventh, 11th, 13th and 14th spots respectively. Smaller ISPs occupied the spots - Syscon Infoway at 8th, D-VoiS at 9th, Excitel Broadband at 10th, Tikona at 12th, and Tata Communications taking the last spot at 15th.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio GigaFiber, Airtel, ACT Fibernet
Facebook Says Removed Pages Linked to Congress Party Ahead of Polls
Airbnb Invests in Oyo's Series E Funding Round
Pricee
Jio GigaFiber Remains at Top of Netflix's ISP Speed Index for India in February
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  3. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  4. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  5. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  6. Jio GigaFiber Tops Netflix's ISP Speed Index for India in February
  7. Play Snake on Your Google Maps App This April Fools' Day
  8. April Fools' Day Pranks Roundup: The Best Gags From OnePlus to Google
  9. Xiaomi Smart Cookers Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.