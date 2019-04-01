With a speed of 3.61Mbps, Reliance Jio GigaFiber has again topped the list for highest speed provided by Internet service providers in India, according to the Netflix ISP Speed Index report of February 2019.

Ever since its launch in September 2018, Jio GigaFiber has dominated the Netflix ISP Speed Index chart with speeds consistently above the leading 3.41Mbps it debuted with. The closest rival in September 2018 was 7 Digital, with a 3.15Mbps speed. It was also the leader before Jio GigaFiber made its entrance. To note, Jio GigaFiber is still in its testing stage right now, and has not yet been commercially launched. To recall, it was first unveiled at the company's AGM in July 2018.

In the latest Netflix ISP Speed Index report, Jio GigaFiber was followed by 7 Star Digital which is providing a speed of 3.43Mbps, up from 3.37Mbps in January. As we mentioned, GigaFiber speed was 3.61Mbps in February, rising from 3.58Mbps in January.

Next in the list were Spectranet and Airtel with 3.34Mbps (up from 3.29Mbps in January) and 3.29Mbps (up from 3.18Mbps in January) of speed.

Rest of the major players were ranked further below, with ACT Fibernet following right after Airtel with 3.03Mbps (up from 2.92Mbps in January).

Hathway, Alliance Broadband, MTNL, and BSNL have been put on the seventh, 11th, 13th and 14th spots respectively. Smaller ISPs occupied the spots - Syscon Infoway at 8th, D-VoiS at 9th, Excitel Broadband at 10th, Tikona at 12th, and Tata Communications taking the last spot at 15th.