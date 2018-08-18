Jio GigaFiber registrations are now open but the service is yet to receive a public rollout in India. But ahead of the formal rollout, it has now been reported Reliance Jio is in planning to launch a Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer, under which subscribers will receive 100GB of free data at a speed of up to 100 Mbps for first three months. The subscribers will have to pay a sum of Rs. 4,500 upfront to avail the service. Since it will be a preview offer, the data benefits for the first three months could be provided at no additional cost, and may become chargeable later. Earlier this week, the company started taking registrations for the Jio GigaFiber service that was launched last month. The operator didn't specify any availability details at the time of its launch, though it specified that areas with most registrations will get priority during the rollout.

Similar to the initial rollout of the Jio telecom services, which had a six-month-long preview period, Jio GigaFiber will come to the public with its own preview offer, reports TelecomTalk. The offer is said to include 100GB of free data along with up to 100 Mbps upload and download speeds. The bundled data will be available on a monthly basis for the first three months from the date of opting the service if we believe the latest report. It is also reported that the Jio GigaFiber subscribers will get the option to add additional data to their broadband account using "Data Top-Ups". This will help subscribers retain high-speed broadband access despite consuming the given data limit.

It is said that the data top-ups will be available for free to subscribers and each top-up will add 40GB of data to the account. However, it doesn't mention how many top-ups will be provided to each subscriber in a month. An earlier report claimed that Jio is testing a model in which lets subscribers use top-ups 25 times in a month to avail a total of 1.1TB of free data in the period. The preview offer was spotted online last year, but the company hasn't yet confirmed its development through an official channel.

All the initial Jio GigaFiber subscribers are said to be entitled to the preview offer. Also, considering the historical record of Jio, the offer could be extended after the three-month limit.

While broadband access through the preview offer is likely to be available for free to subscribers, Reliance Jio will charge a security deposit of Rs. 4,500 under which it is said to offer an ONT (Optical Network Terminal) and additional services such as Jio GigaTV and smart home solutions. The deposit could be of refundable nature, and the amount paid is likely to be refunded at the time of discontinuing the Jio GigaFiber service by returning back the installed devices in a working condition.