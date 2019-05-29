With a speed of 3.49Mbps, Reliance Jio GigaFiber has again topped the list for the eighth time in a row, for the highest speed provided by Internet service providers in India, according to the Netflix ISP Speed Index report of April 2019. The company has dominated the Netflix ISP Speed Index since September 2018, and its closest rival this time around is Spectranet (now known as Spectra) with 3.43Mbps speed. 7 Star Digital and Airtel took the third and fourth spot respectively with an average speed of 3.40Mbps and 3.29 Mbps during prime time on Netflix.

As per the latest Netflix ISP Index data, Reliance Jio GigaFiber provided 3.49Mbps of data speed under the fibre category during prime time on Netflix in April 2019, compared to 3.57Mbps in the last measured calculation. Spectranet and 7 Star Digital have swapped positions, and Spectranet now takes the second position with average speed of 3.43Mbps while 7 Star Digital takes the third spot with 3.41Mbps speed. As mentioned, Airtel takes the fourth spot with 3.29Mbps average speed last month.

It is worth noting that Jio GigaFiber is still in its testing stage right now, and has not yet been commercially launched. To recall, it was first unveiled at the company's AGM in July 2018.

On the fifth spot, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) manages to offer 3.16Mbps of average speed. You Broadband takes the sixth spot with 3.04Mbps speed, and Hathway takes the seventh position with 2.97Mbps speed. Tikona, BSNL, and MTNL all manage to make it into the top 15 list, albeit at the end. Tata Communications takes the last 15th spot with 1.71Mbps average speed during Prime Time.

“The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of prime time Netflix performance on particular ISPs (internet service providers) around the globe, and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network,” Netflix notes on its website.