Technology News

Jio GigaFiber Tops Netflix's ISP Speed Index in India Eighth Time in a Row

Jio GigaFiber is still in its testing phase right now.

Updated: 29 May 2019 12:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio GigaFiber Tops Netflix's ISP Speed Index in India Eighth Time in a Row

Netflix ISP Index latest data is now available

Highlights
  • The second spot was taken by Spectranet with 3.43Mbps speeds
  • Airtel takes the fourth spot with 3.29Mbps speeds
  • Jio GigaFiber leads the space with 3.49Mbps speeds

With a speed of 3.49Mbps, Reliance Jio GigaFiber has again topped the list for the eighth time in a row, for the highest speed provided by Internet service providers in India, according to the Netflix ISP Speed Index report of April 2019. The company has dominated the Netflix ISP Speed Index since September 2018, and its closest rival this time around is Spectranet (now known as Spectra) with 3.43Mbps speed. 7 Star Digital and Airtel took the third and fourth spot respectively with an average speed of 3.40Mbps and 3.29 Mbps during prime time on Netflix.

As per the latest Netflix ISP Index data, Reliance Jio GigaFiber provided 3.49Mbps of data speed under the fibre category during prime time on Netflix in April 2019, compared to 3.57Mbps in the last measured calculation. Spectranet and 7 Star Digital have swapped positions, and Spectranet now takes the second position with average speed of 3.43Mbps while 7 Star Digital takes the third spot with 3.41Mbps speed. As mentioned, Airtel takes the fourth spot with 3.29Mbps average speed last month.

It is worth noting that Jio GigaFiber is still in its testing stage right now, and has not yet been commercially launched. To recall, it was first unveiled at the company's AGM in July 2018.

On the fifth spot, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) manages to offer 3.16Mbps of average speed. You Broadband takes the sixth spot with 3.04Mbps speed, and Hathway takes the seventh position with 2.97Mbps speed. Tikona, BSNL, and MTNL all manage to make it into the top 15 list, albeit at the end. Tata Communications takes the last 15th spot with 1.71Mbps average speed during Prime Time.

“The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of prime time Netflix performance on particular ISPs (internet service providers) around the globe, and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network,” Netflix notes on its website.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio GigaFiber, Netflix, Netlfix ISP Index
Huawei Asks US Court to Throw Out ‘Unconstitutional’ Ban of Its Products
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, Screen Recorder, and More
Honor Smartphones
Jio GigaFiber Tops Netflix's ISP Speed Index in India Eighth Time in a Row
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. OnePlus 7 Set to Go on Sale in India Starting June 4
  3. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  4. 'World's Most Dangerous Laptop' Aka the Persistence of Chaos Sold for $1.3 Million
  5. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  6. Alexa on the Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Now Be Used to Play Netflix Content
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  9. Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display to Launch in India on June 11
  10. RedmiBook 14 Debuts With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.