BSNL Revises Premium FTTH Broadband Plans to Offer Up to 1.5TB Data at 100Mbps to Combat Jio GigaFiber

 
, 16 July 2018
Highlights

  • BSNL's FTTH Rs. 4,999 plan offers 1.5TB data at 100Mbps
  • Rs. 999 to Rs. 2,999 plans have also been revised
  • They all offer one email ID free, and unlimited free voice calls

Now that Jio GigaFiber broadband service has been announced, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is revamping its own plans to give some competition to Reliance Jio. The company has now increased the FUP limit on its premium FTTH (Fibre-to-the-Home) plans in the Chennai circle. For the Chennai circle, BSNL is now offering 1.5TB data limit on the Rs. 4,999 plan. Earlier, the telco used to offer 1TB of data limit. Similarly, all the other plans in the premium FTTH broadband segment, now offer increased FUP benefits in the Chennai circle.

In the Chennai circle, users who buy the Fibro Combo ULD 4999 premium broadband FTTH plan, will now be able to use 1.5TB of data at 100Mbps speed. Post the FUP; the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps. With this plan, BSNL also is offering free voice calls (within the BSNL network and outside), and one email ID free with 5GB space.

The Fibro Combo ULD 999 plan offers 250GB data at 60Mbps speed, and post the FUP, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. The price of this pack is at Rs. 999. There is also the Rs. 1,299 plan which offers 400GB of data at 80Mbps speeds. The Fibro Combo ULD 1699 plan priced at Rs. 1,699 offers 550GB of data at 80Mbps speeds, the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 plan (for Rs. 1,999) offers 800GB data at 80Mbps speeds, and the Fibro Combo ULD 2999 plan (priced at Rs. 2,999) offers 900GB data at 80Mbps speeds. After the FUP limit, all plans offer 2Mbps speeds only. Furthermore, only the most premium plan worth Rs. 4,999 offers 100Mbps speeds.

bsnlftth main BSNl

BSNL premium FTTH broadband plans for Chennai circle

BSNL is also offering free voice calls (within the BSNL network and outside), and one email ID free with all the premium FTTH plans. Storage capacity per email ID varies with different plans. As mentioned, all these tariffs are only applicable for the Chennai circle.

BSNL recently also revised its broadband plans worth Rs. 1045, Rs. 1395, and Rs. 1895 to take on Jio GigaFiber. Jio officially announced the launch of Jio GigaFiber earlier this month. With claimed speeds of up to 1Gbps, the service aims to deliver wall-to-wall broadband service for mobile devices; it will also work on TVs with the help of GigaTV set-top boxes and smart home devices. Those with GigaTV will also be able to make phone calls to other TVs, phones and tablets on Jio GigaFiber networks. Also, services such as Ultra HD entertainment on TV, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistant, virtual reality gaming and shopping, and smart home solutions will be provided to subscribers.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL, Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio
