While Reliance Jio gets ready to roll out Jio GigaFiber, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is said to have revamped its fibre to the home (FTTH) offerings to take on the upcoming rival. BSNL has reportedly rolled out additional benefits, in which, it has increased the FUP data for four of its FTTH plans at the same prices. The plans worth Rs. 3,999, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 16,999 now offer more data than the earlier FUP. This move by BSNL comes on the heels of Jio launching GigaFiber in 1,100 cities across India, after being under testing for around two years. To recall, the BSNL had recently rolled out increased FUP benefits in the Chennai circle.

As mentioned, BSNL has refreshed four fibre broadband plans, worth Rs. 3,999, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 16,999 to offer more data, TelecomTalk reports. First up, is the BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 3999 plan that is said to now offer 500GB of FUP data with download speeds of 50Mbps for Rs. 3,999 per month. Earlier, the plan came with 300GB at 20Mbps. The updated plan still offers unlimited data to access the Internet, but after the FUP limit is exhausted the download speed will drop to 4Mbps.

The second fibre broadband plan that BSNL is said to have upgraded is the Fibro Combo ULD 5999. It now reportedly offers 1000GB of FUP data per month at 60Mbps speed. Previously, the plan came with 400GB of FUP data at 30Mbps. This plan also offers unlimited data and the post FUP speed gets reduced to 4Mbps. The plan is priced at Rs. 5,999.

Coming to the third offer, BSNL is said to have revised the Fibro Combo ULD 9999 plan. This plan now reportedly offers 2TB of FUP data at 80Mbps speed. The plan costs Rs. 9,999 as a monthly rental. Earlier, this plan offered data with 600GB FUP limit at 50Mbps. Notably, all the prices are exclusive of taxes and service charges. This plan also offers unlimited data and the post FUP speed gets reduced to 6Mbps.

Finally, BSNL is also said to have revamped its Fibro Combo ULD 16999 plan that now offers 3TB of FUP data at 100Mbps speed. The plan costs Rs. 16,999 as a monthly rental. Earlier, the plan provided 800GB of FUP data at 100Mbps. Similar to the other offers, this plan also provides unlimited data, but the post FUP speed gets reduced to 4Mbps.

To recall, BSNL had recently increased the FUP limit on its premium FTTH (Fibre-to-the-Home) plans in the Chennai circle. The plans worth Rs. 999, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 2,999, and Rs. 4,999 now offer up to 1.5TB data at 100Mbps. Earlier, the telco had revised its broadband plans worth Rs. 1,045, Rs. 1,395, and Rs. 1,895 to take on Jio GigaFiber. Last month, the telco had also rolled out unlimited voice calling for all fibre broadband (FTTH)/ broadband tariff plans in its lineup.

Meanwhile, Jio had officially announced the launch of Jio GigaFiber earlier this month. With claimed speeds of up to 1Gbps, the service aims to deliver wall-to-wall broadband service for mobile devices; it will also work on TVs with the help of GigaTV set-top boxes and smart home devices. Those with GigaTV will also be able to make phone calls to other TVs, phones and tablets on Jio GigaFiber networks. Also, services such as Ultra HD entertainment on TV, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistant, virtual reality gaming and shopping, and smart home solutions will be provided to subscribers.