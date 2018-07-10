While Reliance Jio gets ready to roll out Jio GigaFiber, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is said to have revamped its fibre broadband (FTTH) offerings to take on the upcoming rival. BSNL has reportedly rolled out additional benefits, in which, it has increased the FUP data for three of its FTTH plans at the same prices. The plans worth Rs. 1,045, Rs. 1,395, and Rs. 1,895 now offer 50GB more data than the earlier FUP. This move by BSNL comes on the heels of Jio launching GigaFiber in 1,100 cities across India, after being under testing for around two years.

As mentioned, BSNL has refreshed three fibre broadband plans, worth Rs. 1,045, Rs. 1,395, and Rs. 1,895 to offer more data, TelecomTalk reports. First up, is the BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1045 CS48 plan that is said to now offers 150GB of FUP data with download speeds of 30Mbps for Rs. 1,045 per month. Earlier, the plan came with 100GB of high-speed data. The updated plan still offers unlimited data to access the Internet, but after the FUP limit is exhausted the download speed will drop to 2Mbps.

The second fibre broadband plan that BSNL is said to have upgraded is the Fibro BBG ULD 1395 CS49. It now reportedly offers 200GB of FUP data per month at 40Mbps bandwidth speed. Previously, the plan came with 150GB of FUP data. This plan also offers unlimited data and the post FUP speed gets reduced to 2Mbps. The plan is priced at Rs. 1,395.

Coming to the third offer, BSNL is said to have revised the Fibro BBG ULD 1895 CS129 plan. This plan now reportedly offers 250GB of FUP data at 50Mbps bandwidth speed. The plan costs Rs. 1,895 as a monthly rental. Earlier, this plan offered data with 200GB FUP limit. Notably, all the prices are exclusive of taxes and service charges. Notably, the broadband plan benefits have currently been rolled out in the Kerala circle only and there is no information on a pan-India rollout.

To recall, BSNL had revamped its FTTH offerings to offer double data benefits to its subscribers. Last month, the telco had also rolled out unlimited voice calling for all fibre broadband (FTTH)/ broadband tariff plans in its lineup. While some plans offer the benefit only across BSNL's own network, the other plans allow users to avail the benefit across any network.

Meanwhile, Jio had officially announced the launch of Jio GigaFiber earlier this month. With claimed speeds of up to 1Gbps, the service aims to deliver wall-to-wall broadband service for mobile devices; it will also work on TVs with the help of GigaTV set-top boxes and smart home devices. Those with GigaTV will also be able to make phone calls to other TVs, phones and tablets on Jio GigaFiber networks. Also, services such as Ultra HD entertainment on TV, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistant, virtual reality gaming and shopping, and smart home solutions will be provided to subscribers.