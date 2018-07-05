NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15

, 05 July 2018
Highlights

  • Jio GigaFiber was originally known as Jio Fiber during testing
  • Registrations for the service begin on August 15
  • Speeds up to 1Gbps will be provided on Jio GigaFiber connections

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of Jio Fiber, now called Jio GigaFiber, the company's FTTH home broadband solution. The announcement was made at parent company Reliance Industries' AGM (Annual General Meeting) in Mumbai. As part of the announcement, Chairman Mukesh Ambani stated that Jio's broadband services would be made available in 1,100 cities in the country. Jio GigaFiber consists of the GigaFiber router along with the Jio GigaTV set-top box. The set-top box will allow users to make video calls to other GigaTV devices or mobile connections on any network in India.

Jio GigaFiber

After months of beta testing, Jio has now announced the official public launch of Jio GigaFiber. With claimed speeds of up to 1Gbps, Jio's offering is expected to be the "biggest greenfield fixed line broadband service" in the world, Ambani said. Jio Giga Fiber will be extended to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises simultaneously across 1100 cities.

Under Jio Giga Fiber, services such as Ultra HD entertainment on TV, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistant, virtual reality gaming and shopping, and smart home solutions will be provided to subscribers Users will also be able to connect VR headsets to their Jio GigaFiber network and view 360-degree content in 4K resolution, Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited, said.

Registrations for Jio GigaFiber will start from August 15 from the MyJio app and Jio.com. The company will prioritise the rollout of Jio GigaFiber in localities based on the interest it has received from registrations.

As for GigaTV, subscribers can use voice commands on a microphone-enabled TV remote to access Jio apps such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio TV Call, and the likes. Elaborating on TV calling, Isha Ambani, said, "You can call every other TV that is powered by Jio GigaFiber. You can also call a mobile or tablet connected to every network. Of course, the best experience will be on the Jio network." Commenting on the broadband services, she said, "Gone are the days of Mbps, now it will be all about Gbps."

At the AGM, Jio said it aims to bring India among the top 5 global fixed line broadband players. Jio has already invested over 250,000 crores for creating state-of-the-art mobile and broadband connectivity, it said. 

Mukesh Ambani also revealed key figures for Reliance Jio. The telecom operator now claims to have over 215 million active connections in just about 22 months of launch.
 

