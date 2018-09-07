NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Giving Prepaid Users Up to 10GB Free Data to Mark Second Anniversary

, 07 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Giving Prepaid Users Up to 10GB Free Data to Mark Second Anniversary

The new Jio Celebrations Pack provides users 2GB data per day for five days

Highlights

  • The Jio Celebrations pack is available in the My Jio app
  • It offers 2GB data per day till September 11
  • Jio is also giving 1GB free data to Dairy Milk buyers

Jio is celebrating its second anniversary in India; it has been two years since the company's commercial launch in September 2016. In the past 24 months, Jio has completely changed the scenario of 4G data in India and claims that users consume over 240 crore GB of 4G data on its network every month. The telecom operator currently boasts of a subscriber base of over 215 million recorded till June 30, as per data shared by the company. To celebrate its second anniversary, it is offering customers more data, because why not. The new Jio Celebrations pack provides users 2GB of additional 4G data per day, over and above their current pack. Let's get into the details.

The new Jio Celebrations pack is expected to credit a 2GB data voucher to all active users every day until September 11, when the offer expires. This translates into total data benefits of 10GB, considering the pack started today, that is, on September 7. The account we checked suggests that data benefits will be renewed at around 12am on each day of the offer period. The development was first reported by Telecom Talk. Users can check the offer by logging into the MyJio app and scrolling down in the My Plans section.

jio celebrations pack Jio

The Telecom Talk report also claims that Jio's second anniversary celebrations will be spread across September and October, and we can expect the telecom giant to roll out a similar offer sometime next month.

Earlier this week, the company introduced a rather interesting collaboration with Cadbury to celebrate its second anniversary. As part of the offer, Jio users can now get 1GB of free 4G data with the purchase of a regular Daily Milk chocolate or Dairy Milk Crackle, Dairy Milk Roast Almond, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut, or Dairy Milk Lickables. The offer is valid till September 30 and can be availed on chocolates priced between Rs. 5 and Rs. 100. Users need to scan the barcode on the chocolate's wrapper to be eligible for the free data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio
Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update
PUBG PC Update Brings Training Mode, New Weapon, Vehicle and Rewards System
AI Camera Phones
Jio Giving Prepaid Users Up to 10GB Free Data to Mark Second Anniversary
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  2. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 5 Rear Cameras, Xenon Flash
  3. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad E480 With 8th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
  6. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update
  7. Nokia X7 Launch Expected Soon, as HMD Global Teases a New Smartphone
  8. Uber Says Its Air Taxi Can Cut Travel Time in Mumbai by 90 Percent
  9. Jio Marking Its Second Anniversary By Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data
  10. Jio Offering Free 1GB Data With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.