Jio Offering Free 1GB Data With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate

Celebrating its second anniversary, Jio is now offering 1GB of free 4G data to subscribers having a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. Jio subscribers need to have an empty wrapper of a regular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate worth as low as Rs. 5 or Dairy Milk Crackle, Dairy Milk Roast Almond, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut, or Dairy Milk Lickables to avail the free data offer. Apart from giving the data to subscribers, Jio is offering a way to transfer the free data to any other Jio subscriber. The offer is valid until September 30, and you need to have the MyJio app on your smartphone to get the free data.

The MyJio app shows a banner on the homescreen highlighting the free data offer. Once tapped that banner, the app takes you to the screen from where you need to tap the Participate Now button and then scan the barcode from the empty wrapper for a Dairy Milk chocolate to avail the free data.

As per the terms and conditions of the offer, the 1GB free data can be availed through a wrapper of the Cadbury Dairy Milk worth Rs. 5, Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 40, or Rs. 100. If the original Dairy Milk is not your choice, you can avail the offer through the Dairy Milk Crackle worth Rs. 40, Dairy Milk Roast Almond worth Rs. 40, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut worth Rs. 40 or Rs. 80, or Dairy Milk Lickables worth Rs. 35. The 1GB of free data is above the regular data entitlement and comes as an additional data.

Active subscribers can either avail the data on their account or transfer it to one of their Jio contacts. The offer is valid until September 30, and the free data will be credited into the MyJio account within seven to eight working days from the date of redemption. Furthermore, only one empty wrapper is allowed to be redeemed per registered Reliance Jio account.

Apart from availing the benefits, Reliance Jio has also offered a way to donate the data to an NGO called Pratham Foundation. The donation is touted to enable e-learning in far-flung areas of India.