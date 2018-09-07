NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Offering Free 1GB Data With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate

, 07 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Offering Free 1GB Data With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate

Jio users can get the free data on a Cadbury Dairy Milk of as low value as Rs. 5

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio is offering 1GB of free 4G data
  • You need to scan an empty wrapper of a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate
  • The offer is valid until September 30

Celebrating its second anniversary, Jio is now offering 1GB of free 4G data to subscribers having a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. Jio subscribers need to have an empty wrapper of a regular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate worth as low as Rs. 5 or Dairy Milk Crackle, Dairy Milk Roast Almond, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut, or Dairy Milk Lickables to avail the free data offer. Apart from giving the data to subscribers, Jio is offering a way to transfer the free data to any other Jio subscriber. The offer is valid until September 30, and you need to have the MyJio app on your smartphone to get the free data.

The MyJio app shows a banner on the homescreen highlighting the free data offer. Once tapped that banner, the app takes you to the screen from where you need to tap the Participate Now button and then scan the barcode from the empty wrapper for a Dairy Milk chocolate to avail the free data.reliance jio cadbury dairy milk offer gadgets 360 Reliance Jio

As per the terms and conditions of the offer, the 1GB free data can be availed through a wrapper of the Cadbury Dairy Milk worth Rs. 5, Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 40, or Rs. 100. If the original Dairy Milk is not your choice, you can avail the offer through the Dairy Milk Crackle worth Rs. 40, Dairy Milk Roast Almond worth Rs. 40, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut worth Rs. 40 or Rs. 80, or Dairy Milk Lickables worth Rs. 35. The 1GB of free data is above the regular data entitlement and comes as an additional data.

Active subscribers can either avail the data on their account or transfer it to one of their Jio contacts. The offer is valid until September 30, and the free data will be credited into the MyJio account within seven to eight working days from the date of redemption. Furthermore, only one empty wrapper is allowed to be redeemed per registered Reliance Jio account.

Apart from availing the benefits, Reliance Jio has also offered a way to donate the data to an NGO called Pratham Foundation. The donation is touted to enable e-learning in far-flung areas of India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Dairy Milk, Jio
US Justice Department Probes Whether Social Media Is 'Stifling' Speech
Google's Launchpad Studio Lists 2 Indian Startups That Have Been Selected Globally
AI Camera Phones
Jio Offering Free 1GB Data With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Jio Offering Free 1GB Data With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  3. Lenovo ThinkPad E480 With 8th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  4. Uber Says Its Air Taxi Can Cut Travel Time in Mumbai by 90 Percent
  5. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
  6. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  7. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 5 Rear Cameras, Xenon Flash
  8. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  9. Xiaomi Poco F1 Update Brings Camera Optimisations, AOSP Buttons
  10. Vivo V11 Pro First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.