Jio Fiber users can now avail Zee5 Premium subscription for free. The new development comes just days after Jio Fiber subscribers received free one-year access to Amazon Prime service. Users just need to open the Zee5 app on their Jio set-top box to log in as a Zee5 Premium subscriber. The video streaming service is touted to have a library of over 4,500 movies and over 120 originals. It also offers content in across 12 languages. In addition to free access through the Jio set-top box, Zee5 will soon be integrated in the JioTV+ app to provide convenient availability of its content to all eligible Jio Fiber users.

Zee5 Premium subscription worth Rs. 99 a month is available for all new and existing Jio Fiber users on the Silver plan and above. The Silver plan is provided at a monthly rental of Rs. 849.

Once you're an eligible Jio Fiber user, you can start watching movies and shows on Zee5 Premium after going to the Zee5 app from your TV.

“With the lockdown, we have witnessed a significant uptick in subscriptions and streaming on our platform and this integration will help us keep Jio Fiber customers engaged and entertained, across spectrum of devices,” said Manpreet Bumrah, Vice President – Business Development & Commercial Head, Zee5 India, in a media statement.

Last week, Jio Fiber users on Gold and above broadband plans received the annual Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999. The subscription includes Prime benefits on the Amazon India site as well as Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video access.

Zee5 Premium offers in the recent past

Zee5 recently expanded its partnership with Airtel to offer free access to Zee5 Premium to all its prepaid subscribers recharging with Rs. 149 and above unlimited recharge plans. The offer is applicable through the Airtel Thanks app until July 12.

In addition to its partnership with Airtel, Zee5 offers its premium service on various Vodafone prepaid plans.

