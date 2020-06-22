Technology News
Jio Fiber Users Can Now Watch Movies, Shows on Zee5 Premium for Free

Zee5 Premium subscription is available for all new and existing Jio Fiber users on the Silver plan and above.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2020 19:24 IST
Jio Fiber users just need to access the Zee5 app to start using its paid service for free

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber users will be automatically logged in to Zee5 Premium
  • Zee5 is also in plans to integrate its service in the JioTV+ app
  • Jio Fiber users recently received Amazon Prime subscription offer

Jio Fiber users can now avail Zee5 Premium subscription for free. The new development comes just days after Jio Fiber subscribers received free one-year access to Amazon Prime service. Users just need to open the Zee5 app on their Jio set-top box to log in as a Zee5 Premium subscriber. The video streaming service is touted to have a library of over 4,500 movies and over 120 originals. It also offers content in across 12 languages. In addition to free access through the Jio set-top box, Zee5 will soon be integrated in the JioTV+ app to provide convenient availability of its content to all eligible Jio Fiber users.

Zee5 Premium subscription worth Rs. 99 a month is available for all new and existing Jio Fiber users on the Silver plan and above. The Silver plan is provided at a monthly rental of Rs. 849.

Once you're an eligible Jio Fiber user, you can start watching movies and shows on Zee5 Premium after going to the Zee5 app from your TV.

“With the lockdown, we have witnessed a significant uptick in subscriptions and streaming on our platform and this integration will help us keep Jio Fiber customers engaged and entertained, across spectrum of devices,” said Manpreet Bumrah, Vice President – Business Development & Commercial Head, Zee5 India, in a media statement.

Last week, Jio Fiber users on Gold and above broadband plans received the annual Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999. The subscription includes Prime benefits on the Amazon India site as well as Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video access.

Zee5 Premium offers in the recent past
Zee5 recently expanded its partnership with Airtel to offer free access to Zee5 Premium to all its prepaid subscribers recharging with Rs. 149 and above unlimited recharge plans. The offer is applicable through the Airtel Thanks app until July 12.

In addition to its partnership with Airtel, Zee5 offers its premium service on various Vodafone prepaid plans.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Jio Fiber, Zee5 Premium, Zee5, Jio, Reliance
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
