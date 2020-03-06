Jio Fiber, the wired broadband service from Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, had approximately just 0.86 million subscribers as of December 31, the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data shows. This was a marginal growth for the company that in November had a subscriber base of 0.83 million. Fighting for the top, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had the most number of subscribers for December with approximately 8.39 million users. This was, however, a bad month for the state-run telecommunications company that saw a subscriber base of 8.51 million in November 2019.

Overall, the total number of wired broadband subscribers for December increased by 0.03 percent, compared to November. The subscriber base as of December 31 was at 19.14 million compared to 19.13 million subscribers in November 2019.

Followed by BSNL, the Bharti Airtel (2.42 million), ACT Fibernet (1.52 million), and Hathway Cable & Datacom (0.90 million) clung to the top spots for December subscriber base, the data revealed. The Reliance Jio's wired broadband service was at the fifth position.

Since its launch in September 2019, Jio Fiber has seen steady growth as monthly TRAI data has shown. At the time of the launch, the company's wired connection service was the most anticipated as the consumers were hoping for the same level of disruption that Jio had brought to the cellular market.

As earlier reported, Jio Fiber regained the crown of the fastest Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for the month of January this year - leaving behind Airtel, Spectra, and 7 Star Digital. The data that was released by Netflix's ISP speed index said the Mukesh Ambani-owned broadband arm consistently maintained its position among the fastest ISPs in the country with an average speed of 3.63Mbps.

However, some reports have reserved that the Jio' wired broadband, Jio Fiber also sees the most fluctuations in average data speeds.