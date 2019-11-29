Jio Fiber customers have received Rs. 351 monthly plan and Rs. 199 weekly plan. Both new prepaid broadband plans sit alongside the existing Jio Fiber prepaid plans that start at Rs. 699 and go up to Rs. 8,499. The new Jio Fiber prepaid broadband plans bring benefits such as unlimited voice calls alongside data access and complimentary TV video calling. Customers choosing the Rs. 351 Jio Fiber plan will get 50GB data allocation at 10Mbps download speeds for a month. This is unlike the Rs. 199 Jio Fiber plan that brings unlimited data access at 100Mbps speeds for seven days.

According to an update released online by Reliance Jio, the Rs. 351 Jio Fiber prepaid plan is available as FTTX Monthly Plan-PV - 351. The plan comes to Rs. 414.18 with GST. It provides unlimited voice calling support alongside 50GB data per month at 50Mbps speeds. Moreover, customers can avail the new monthly plan through an advanced payment option for three months, six months, yearly, or biennially.

In addition to the Rs. 351 monthly prepaid plan, Jio Fiber has added the Rs. 199 weekly prepaid plan that is listed as FTTX Weekly Plan-PV - 199. The plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits alongside unlimited data access at 100Mbps for seven days.

Plan Benefits Validity Rs. 351 Unlimited voice calling, 50GB data at 50Mbps, complimentary TV video calling 30 days Rs. 199 Unlimited voice calling, unlimited data at 100Mbps, complimentary TV video calling 7 days

As per the official listing, both new Jio Fiber prepaid plans are available for "customers possessing a compatible Customer Premise Equipment". The Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) is available in two different variants at refundable security deposit options of Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 1,500.

Jio Fiber customers can avail the new prepaid plans directly through an auto-debit mode using their core balance. Alternatively, they can get the plans using an eligible recharge mode.

The launch of especially the Rs. 351 monthly prepaid broadband plan would help Jio Fiber attract new customers and compete against the likes of ACT Fibernet and Airtel that are offering a range of broadband plans. The new plans were initially reported by DreamDTH.

Up until now, Jio Fiber offered prepaid plans starting at Rs. 699 that included 100GB data FUP at 100Mbps. A Preview Offer was also provided for early adopters. However, Jio was recently spotted discontinuing the Preview Offer for new Jio Fiber users to start generating revenues from its paid plans.