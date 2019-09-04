Technology News
loading

Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know

Jio Fiber plans will start at Rs. 700 per month and go up to Rs. 10,000 with data speed starting at 100Mbps.

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 17:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know

Jio Fiber will be available in 1600 towns across India

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber plan details will be shared tomorrow
  • Reliance Jio will also offer a 4K Set-Top box
  • Jio Home Phone landline service will be available for free

Jio Fiber is all set to finally make its commercial debut tomorrow. As announced during the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, the fibre broadband service from Reliance Jio will leave the preview phase and start rolling out to the customers in 1600 towns across the country. Even as Jio Fiber official launch is less than 24 hours away, a number of details about service remain a mystery, including the plan specifics and exactly which add-on services will be available from day one.

In this article, we recap everything that Reliance Jio has officially announced about the Jio Fiber service and which key details remain to be revealed.

Jio Fiber plans

Probably the most important part of the Jio Fiber launch, the official plan details are largely still unclear. Reliance Jio did say during the AGM that the plans will range from Rs. 700 and Rs. 10,000 per month. The company is looking to target "every budget, every need, and every segment." On the data speed front, the Jio Fiber plans will offer 100Mbps to 1Gbps, however the 1Gbps plans won't be available at launch. Keep an eye out on Jio.com and MyJio app to get the plan information on September 5.

Jio Fiber installation, device prices

Although Reliance Jio hasn't announced what it plans to charge the subscribers for the installation, it is expected to be free with a refundable security deposit, same as the preview pack subscribers. The Jio router is likely to be cheaper than what it costs the preview plan users, probably at around Rs. 1,000 to make it affordable for a wider set of users. The company is also likely to offer multiple routers, offering different set of features for different type of consumers.

Jio Home Phone landline service

Jio has said it will be providing its free landline service to all Jio Fiber subscribers. The service is called Jio Home Phone (as well as Jio Fixed Voice) and will offer free calls to domestic phone users and affordable international calls. An unlimited international calling pack for calls to US and Canada will also be available at Rs. 500 per month.

The company had recently started rolling out the landline service to its existing Preview pack subscribers as Jio Fixed Voice, and it will most likely be available from day one for the new customers who sign up under the commercial launch.

Bundled content offerings

The access to Jio's own content apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema will be bundled free of cost to all Jio Fiber customers, like Reliance Jio does for its wireless subscribers. Additionally, Reliance Jio is also planning to bundle access to third-party streaming services, however the company hasn't shared any details. It is likely that Jio Fiber will offer access to services like Eros One, Voot, ALT Balaji, and more.

Jio Set-Top Box

As announced, Jio is also bringing a 4K Set-Top box that will not only work with traditional cable infrastructure but also provide features like video conferencing, access to apps, online gaming, and more. The company didn't share any specifics on when the set-top box will be available or what it will cost. The company did note that it already has three multiple system operators (MSOs) on board, namely Hathway, Den, and GTPL, that will help bring the newly launched Jio Set-Top Box to various Indian homes.

Jio Postpaid Plus

Jio Fiber subscribers will also get a wireless service in the form of Jio Postpaid Plus. It is supposed to be a "platinum grade service" and will offer priority SIM set-up service at home, family plans with data sharing, international roaming, and phone upgrades at preferential rates. The Jio Postpaid Plus is likely to be optional and limited to higher-end Fiber plans.  

How to apply for Jio Fiber

The interested consumer can apply for Jio Fiber broadband service by going to the company website or via MyJio app. The website is likely to be updated with details about plans and other pricing on September 5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Fiber, JioFiber, Reliance Jio Fiber, Jio Home Phone, Jio Set Top Box, Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio Postpaid Plus
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Sale Begins, Launch Date Set for September 6: Report
Honor Smartphones
Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  2. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  3. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Twice Again in India Today, at 4pm and 8pm IST
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Completes Second De-Orbiting Manoeuvre: ISRO
  7. Vivo Nex 3 5G Set to Launch on September 16, Company Confirms
  8. Jio Fiber Makes Its Commercial Debut Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  10. OnePlus TV Confirmed to Be Powered by a Custom Gamma Color Magic SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail for iOS Gets Image Blocking to Prevent Email Tracking
  2. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Sale Begins, Launch Date Set for September 6: Report
  4. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get OxygenOS Open Beta 1 Update Based on Android 10
  5. Lenovo K10 Note, A6 Note Specifications Revealed in Flipkart Teasers Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 10 Stable Update
  7. Google Confirms It Is ‘Working Diligently’ on Calendar Spam Fix
  8. Truecaller Says It Has Crossed 500 Million Downloads, 150 Million Daily Active Users Globally
  9. Vivo Z1x Confirmed to Sport 4,500mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Flipkart Unveils Hindi Language Support, Aimed at Next 200 Million Customers Coming Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.