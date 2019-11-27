Jio Fiber Preview Offer that had been launched as an introductory scheme by Reliance Jio for early adopters to experience the high-speed broadband service, is no longer available for new users. The Preview Offer was launched ahead of the commercial debut of Jio Fiber broadband service and was available through a refundable security deposit of either Rs. 4,500 or Rs. 2,500, depending on the type of router. Back in September, Jio announced that all the existing subscribers under the Preview Offer will be migrated to paid plans. The telco, however, is yet to migrate many of those subscribers. Having said that, new Jio Fiber users are no longer able to pick the Preview Offer.

For the new Jio Fiber users, Reliance Jio has the Rs. 699 Bronze plan as the least spending option to avail the high-speed broadband service. This is unlike the free Preview Offer, which was first spotted back in July 2017 and existed even after the commercial launch of the Jio Fiber service in September this year, under which customers were able to enjoy Internet connectivity by spending a one-time security deposit of as low as Rs. 2,500.

As Telecom Talk reports, new Jio Fiber customers don't have the option to avail the Preview Offer. This was quite obvious as Jio announced the gradual phase-out of its introductory move with the commercial launch of Jio Fiber in India. However, up until now, the operator offered the Preview Offer to both existing and new customers.

The change hasn't brought any updates for many who're already on the Preview Offer as they are yet to be migrated to paid plans, Gadgets 360 confirmed by speaking with some Jio Fiber customers.

Jio provided 100Mbps speeds along with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 1.1TB to all customers under the Preview Offer. These benefits aren't available under the Rs. 699 Bronze plan.

The paid plans bouquet offered by Jio Fiber also includes Rs. 849 Silver plan, Rs. 1,299 Gold plan, Rs. 2,499 Diamond plan, Rs. 3,999 Platinum plan, and Rs. 8,499 Titanium plan. Reliance Jio also offers six-month plans with one additional month and 50 percent extra data. Similarly, there is a three-month plan option with 25 percent additional data.

Jio Fiber Month Plans Bronze Silver Gold Diamond Platinum Titanium Price Rs. 699 Rs. 849 Rs. 1,299 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 8,499 Speeds 100Mbps 100Mbps 250Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps 1Gbps FUP 100GB + 50GB 200GB + 200GB 500GB + 250GB 1250GB + 250GB 2500GB 5000GB

Customers opting for the Jio Fiber Platinum and Titanium plans are also eligible to avail Jio VR platform, Jio First-Day First-Show movies service, and special sports content. That said, these paid plans are yet to largely influence Indian customers.