Jio Fiber has expanded its broadband portfolio by adding quarterly plans in addition to semi-annual and annual offerings for its postpaid customers. The launch comes a couple of months after the Internet service provider (ISP) introduced its semi-annual and annual postpaid plans. Jio Fiber's new quarterly postpaid broadband plans start from as low as Rs. 2,097 and go up to Rs. 25,597 (excluding GST). Jio says these plans will incur no installation charges and will come with Internet speed of up to 1Gbps.

As initially reported by PriceBaba, Jio Fiber has quietly added six quarterly plans to its postpaid plan portfolio. The new plans are available for purchase via Jio.com as well as MyJio app.

Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid plans

The most affordable Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid broadband plan is priced at Rs. 2,097. It brings 100Mbps upload and download speeds for three months of unlimited data, along with voice calling benefits. It doesn't include any value-added service or over-the-top (OTT) subscription, as per the details available on Jio.com.

If you're looking for some bundled benefits, you can pick the Rs. 2,997 Jio Fiber postpaid broadband plan that offers access to 14 OTT platforms that are namely AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5. It comes with up to 150Mbps download and upload speeds as well as voice calling for three months.

There is also the Rs. 4,497 Jio Fiber postpaid quarterly plan, which includes all the OTT platforms that are bundled with the Rs. 2,997 broadband plan, 300Mbps of download and upload speeds, as well as offer voice calling support. Moreover, the Rs. 4,497 plan also includes Netflix (Basic) plan.

For an even faster experience, there is the Rs. 7,497 Jio Fiber postpaid broadband plan for three months. It brings 500Mbps of download and upload speeds as well as voice calling support. Further, the Rs. 7,497 Jio Fiber quarterly plan gives you access to all 15 OTT platforms that customers get on the Rs. 4,497 Jio postpaid plan.

In case you're looking for a speed faster than 500Mbps, Jio Fiber has the Rs. 11,997 quarterly postpaid plan that brings up to 1Gbps download and upload speeds. The Rs. 11,997 Jio Fiber plan also includes voice calling support and access to the 15 OTT platforms that you get with the Rs. 4,497 and Rs. 7,497 plans.

The Rs. 2,097, Rs. 2,997, Rs. 4,497, Rs. 7,497, and Rs. 11,997 Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid plans come with an “unlimited” data allocation that has a cap of 3,300GB as per the commercial user policy. However, Jio also has the Rs. 25,497 postpaid plan in its quarterly catalogue that brings up to 1Gbps download and upload speeds along with a data quota of 6,600GB (or 6.6TB) a month. The Rs. 25,497 plan also provides access to the 15 OTT platforms that are available with other plans.

Plan Benefits OTT Subscriptions 2097 Unlimited data at 100Mbps speed, free voice calls - 2997 Unlimited data at 150Mbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5 4497 Unlimited data at 300Mbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Netflix (Basic), ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5 7497 Unlimited data at 500Mbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Netflix (Basic), ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5 11997 Unlimited data at 1Gbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Netflix (Basic), ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5 25497 6600GB (monthly) at 1Gbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Netflix (Basic), ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5

Jio Fiber customers get a free 4K set-top box on picking any of the available postpaid plans. The quarterly plans are also said to not include any installation charges or security deposit.

Customers looking to get a Jio Fiber postpaid connection can also consider its semi-annual and annual plans that start at Rs. 2,394 and Rs. 4,788 for six months and 12 months, respectively. The broadband service is also available in prepaid options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.