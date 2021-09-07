Technology News
loading

Jio Fiber Postpaid Gets New Quarterly Broadband Plans Starting at Rs. 2,097

Jio Fiber is offering the new postpaid broadband plans with up to 1Gbps speed.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 September 2021 14:16 IST
Jio Fiber Postpaid Gets New Quarterly Broadband Plans Starting at Rs. 2,097

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio Fiber customers get OTT platform subscriptions with its new quarterly postpaid broadband plans

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber has launched quarterly postpaid plans for broadband users
  • There are six new plans in the portfolio
  • Jio Fiber is giving up to 1Gbps speed with Rs. 11,997, Rs. 25,497 plans

Jio Fiber has expanded its broadband portfolio by adding quarterly plans in addition to semi-annual and annual offerings for its postpaid customers. The launch comes a couple of months after the Internet service provider (ISP) introduced its semi-annual and annual postpaid plans. Jio Fiber's new quarterly postpaid broadband plans start from as low as Rs. 2,097 and go up to Rs. 25,597 (excluding GST). Jio says these plans will incur no installation charges and will come with Internet speed of up to 1Gbps.

As initially reported by PriceBaba, Jio Fiber has quietly added six quarterly plans to its postpaid plan portfolio. The new plans are available for purchase via Jio.com as well as MyJio app.

Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid plans

The most affordable Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid broadband plan is priced at Rs. 2,097. It brings 100Mbps upload and download speeds for three months of unlimited data, along with voice calling benefits. It doesn't include any value-added service or over-the-top (OTT) subscription, as per the details available on Jio.com.

If you're looking for some bundled benefits, you can pick the Rs. 2,997 Jio Fiber postpaid broadband plan that offers access to 14 OTT platforms that are namely AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5. It comes with up to 150Mbps download and upload speeds as well as voice calling for three months.

There is also the Rs. 4,497 Jio Fiber postpaid quarterly plan, which includes all the OTT platforms that are bundled with the Rs. 2,997 broadband plan, 300Mbps of download and upload speeds, as well as offer voice calling support. Moreover, the Rs. 4,497 plan also includes Netflix (Basic) plan.

For an even faster experience, there is the Rs. 7,497 Jio Fiber postpaid broadband plan for three months. It brings 500Mbps of download and upload speeds as well as voice calling support. Further, the Rs. 7,497 Jio Fiber quarterly plan gives you access to all 15 OTT platforms that customers get on the Rs. 4,497 Jio postpaid plan.

In case you're looking for a speed faster than 500Mbps, Jio Fiber has the Rs. 11,997 quarterly postpaid plan that brings up to 1Gbps download and upload speeds. The Rs. 11,997 Jio Fiber plan also includes voice calling support and access to the 15 OTT platforms that you get with the Rs. 4,497 and Rs. 7,497 plans.

The Rs. 2,097, Rs. 2,997, Rs. 4,497, Rs. 7,497, and Rs. 11,997 Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid plans come with an “unlimited” data allocation that has a cap of 3,300GB as per the commercial user policy. However, Jio also has the Rs. 25,497 postpaid plan in its quarterly catalogue that brings up to 1Gbps download and upload speeds along with a data quota of 6,600GB (or 6.6TB) a month. The Rs. 25,497 plan also provides access to the 15 OTT platforms that are available with other plans.

Plan Benefits OTT Subscriptions
2097 Unlimited data at 100Mbps speed, free voice calls -
2997 Unlimited data at 150Mbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5
4497 Unlimited data at 300Mbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Netflix (Basic), ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5
7497 Unlimited data at 500Mbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Netflix (Basic), ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5
11997 Unlimited data at 1Gbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Netflix (Basic), ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5
25497 6600GB (monthly) at 1Gbps speed, free voice calls AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Netflix (Basic), ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5

 

Jio Fiber customers get a free 4K set-top box on picking any of the available postpaid plans. The quarterly plans are also said to not include any installation charges or security deposit.

Customers looking to get a Jio Fiber postpaid connection can also consider its semi-annual and annual plans that start at Rs. 2,394 and Rs. 4,788 for six months and 12 months, respectively. The broadband service is also available in prepaid options.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Fiber postpaid plans, Jio Fiber, Jio, JioFiber
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Toyota to Spend $13.5 Billion to Develop EV Battery Tech and Supply by 2030

Related Stories

    Jio Fiber Postpaid Gets New Quarterly Broadband Plans Starting at Rs. 2,097
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
    2. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
    3. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
    4. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
    5. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
    6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
    7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spotted on Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
    8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
    9. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
    10. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
    #Latest Stories
    1. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Tipped via 3C Certification, New Colour Options Leak
    2. Jio Fiber Postpaid Gets New Quarterly Broadband Plans Starting at Rs. 2,097
    3. Toyota to Spend $13.5 Billion to Develop EV Battery Tech and Supply by 2030
    4. Qualcomm Says It Will Supply Chip for New Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric
    5. TCL 20Y With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
    6. Hyundai to Offer Hydrogen Fuel Cell Versions of All Commercial Vehicles by 2028
    7. 2021 NY1: 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid' Will Be Closely Flying by Earth Later This Month
    8. Moto G Pure Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Could Come With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC
    9. WhatsApp May Let You Disable Last Seen, Profile Photo, About Status for Specific Contacts
    10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Its 24-Hour Security System to Ban Cheaters, Hints at Hindi Voice Pack
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com