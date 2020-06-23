Technology News
Jio Fiber Outage Hits Subscribers in North India, Internet Down for Over 24 Hours

Jio Fiber customers are flooding social media with complaints.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2020 11:04 IST
Jio Fiber Outage Hits Subscribers in North India, Internet Down for Over 24 Hours

Reliance Jio says that few cities in North India are affected

Highlights
  • JioCare has been flooded with complaints of outage
  • Some users report of outage since yesterday afternoon
  • Jio hasn’t offered any clarity for the reason of outage

Jio Fiber customers are complaining of their broadband connection being down since June 22 afternoon. The company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that customers in certain cities in North India have been affected. Jio Fiber users have been raising complaints with Jio Care on Twitter regarding the outage. Many users depend on the Internet all day for working from home and online schooling these days. At the time of writing, several users were still experiencing issues with their Jio Fiber connection.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that customers in a few cities in North India are facing outages. Judging by the complaints on JioCare Twitter handle, users in cities like Lucknow, Ludhiana, Dehradhun, Delhi NCR are affected.

“Some of our JioFiber customers experienced service issues in certain cities in North India. Other Jio customers across India continue to avail our services. We regret the inconvenience faced by our valued customers in some areas," a Reliance Jio Infocomm spokesperson told Gadgets 360.

Jio has not offered any clarity on when the Jio Fiber outage issue will be fixed, or what is causing it. Several users have complained to JioCare since yesterday, but they still have no connectivity . Some even claim that they haven't been able to get in touch with the support team, and the call centre number is unanswered, with wait time for as long as 15 minutes. The live chat feature offered by Jio Fiber users also does not seem to elicit any response for some subscribers.

The network outage for longer than a day is a cause of big worry for many Jio Fiber subscribers, as several customers are still working from home and depend on the Internet heavily due to social distancing measures.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Fiber, JioFber, Jio Fiber Outage, Reliance Jio
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
