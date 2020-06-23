Jio Fiber customers are complaining of their broadband connection being down since June 22 afternoon. The company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that customers in certain cities in North India have been affected. Jio Fiber users have been raising complaints with Jio Care on Twitter regarding the outage. Many users depend on the Internet all day for working from home and online schooling these days. At the time of writing, several users were still experiencing issues with their Jio Fiber connection.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that customers in a few cities in North India are facing outages. Judging by the complaints on JioCare Twitter handle, users in cities like Lucknow, Ludhiana, Dehradhun, Delhi NCR are affected.

“Some of our JioFiber customers experienced service issues in certain cities in North India. Other Jio customers across India continue to avail our services. We regret the inconvenience faced by our valued customers in some areas," a Reliance Jio Infocomm spokesperson told Gadgets 360.

@JioCare @reliancejio It has been 20hrs and no restoration of jio fibre , even no single point contact to complain. Toll-free number is as useless as all other mediums to contact jio. Why u people work like this??.

Atleast BSNL,MTNL have a proper fault lodging process. Useless — Maninder Sareen (@sareen_maninder) June 23, 2020

@JioCare Hi Team Jio, i am trying to contact your support Team but not getting any response and when tried on live chat im again not getting any response se. My internet is down from past 2 hours and since it is Work from home going on i can't work at all — Ajay Singh (@ajay_singh1992) June 22, 2020

@JioCare Internet is not working since yesterday, I was told that entire delhi ncr internet is down and will be working from 8 pm but now next even today it is not working. — Manish Gupta (@manish_gupta11) June 23, 2020

@JioCare Trying to get in touch with customer service since 2 days with no success. No internet is there since 2 days, facing severe problems during work from home, need immediate assistance. I live in Lucknow. — Preshit (@Preshit88298775) June 23, 2020

Jio has not offered any clarity on when the Jio Fiber outage issue will be fixed, or what is causing it. Several users have complained to JioCare since yesterday, but they still have no connectivity . Some even claim that they haven't been able to get in touch with the support team, and the call centre number is unanswered, with wait time for as long as 15 minutes. The live chat feature offered by Jio Fiber users also does not seem to elicit any response for some subscribers.

The network outage for longer than a day is a cause of big worry for many Jio Fiber subscribers, as several customers are still working from home and depend on the Internet heavily due to social distancing measures.

