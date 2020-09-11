Jio Fiber users on the new “truly unlimited” plans will be switched to 1 Mbps speed upon reaching the commercial use policy of 3.3TB, according to a report. Reliance Jio brought its new broadband plans last week that start at Rs. 399 a month. The new plans were initially marketed to offer unlimited Internet access to all users. However, shortly after the announcement, Jio Fiber was found to have the commercial use policy to restrict speeds once users cross the usage of 3.3TB or 3,300GB.

Reliance Jio has mentioned in its revised terms and conditions that the users on the new Jio Fiber plans will be restricted to 1Mbps upon reaching the allotted data quota, reports telecom-focussed blog Telecom Talk. The reported speed limit is in line with what's being offered by Airtel, though operators including Tata Sky Broadband provide up to 3Mbps speeds to users crossing their fair usage policy (FUP).

The blog also said that Jio would provide “high-range” customer premise equipment (CPE) only to the users who pay Rs. 3,500 as security deposit, while the subscribers paying Rs. 1,500 as security deposit would only get a “mid-range” CPE. This suggests that there would be some differences in the experience for the subscribers going with the cheaper option.

Reliance Jio is also said to have mentioned in the terms and conditions that it “reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner” in case of users who're on the grace period of up to 30 days. Similarly, the company reportedly reserves the “right to disconnect the services” if a user doesn't recharge their account at the end of 90 days from the date of last recharge.

Jio Fiber customers who registered for the broadband service August 15–31 are also said to receive benefits “in the form of a redeemable coupon.”

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the existence of the revised terms and conditions on the Jio Fiber website. A query sent to Jio regarding the update didn't receive a response at the time of filing this story.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.